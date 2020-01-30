‘There’s been no jailbreak’: Morning Joe panelist predicts McConnell will keep GOP in line on impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to block witness testimony at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — but some holdouts may remain.

GOP sources expect Democrats have not persuaded four Republicans to agree to new testimony, reported MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which could allow McConnell to wrap up the trial by Friday.

“There’s been no jailbreak,” said Politico’s Jake Sherman. “We’ve had a drumbeat of what would otherwise be considered narrative-changing stories, the New York Times getting ahold of John Bolton’s book, and we’ve not seen this jailbreak of witnesses that we anticipated that we would see under these circumstances.”

“The longer that Mitch McConnell is able to hold on to his conference, the longer that he’s able to prevent this jailbreak,” Sherman added.

Republican senators otherwise open to hearing from Bolton fear that his testimony could prolong the trial longer than they would like.

“What Republicans are saying is, if we vote for witnesses, where is it going to end?” Sherman said. “If we hear from John Bolton, are we going to need to hear from 10 more people? Are we going to remove this president from office? If not, why open this door?”

Sherman reported that the trial would “more than likely” be over by the end of the week.

“The Senate will vote, and likely he will be acquitted absent some sort of surprise that’s so huge and monumental that we’re not seeing it at this point,” he said.