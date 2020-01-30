‘There’s been no jailbreak’: Morning Joe panelist predicts McConnell will keep GOP in line on impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to block witness testimony at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — but some holdouts may remain.
GOP sources expect Democrats have not persuaded four Republicans to agree to new testimony, reported MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which could allow McConnell to wrap up the trial by Friday.
“There’s been no jailbreak,” said Politico’s Jake Sherman. “We’ve had a drumbeat of what would otherwise be considered narrative-changing stories, the New York Times getting ahold of John Bolton’s book, and we’ve not seen this jailbreak of witnesses that we anticipated that we would see under these circumstances.”
“The longer that Mitch McConnell is able to hold on to his conference, the longer that he’s able to prevent this jailbreak,” Sherman added.
Republican senators otherwise open to hearing from Bolton fear that his testimony could prolong the trial longer than they would like.
“What Republicans are saying is, if we vote for witnesses, where is it going to end?” Sherman said. “If we hear from John Bolton, are we going to need to hear from 10 more people? Are we going to remove this president from office? If not, why open this door?”
Sherman reported that the trial would “more than likely” be over by the end of the week.
“The Senate will vote, and likely he will be acquitted absent some sort of surprise that’s so huge and monumental that we’re not seeing it at this point,” he said.
German nurse ‘poisoned babies with morphine’
A nurse in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning five premature babies with morphine, police said Thursday, adding that the infants had survived.
The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators found a syringe containing breast milk and traces of morphine in her locker at Ulm University Hospital in southern Germany.
The babies, who were between one day and five weeks old and staying in the same hospital room, all suddenly developed breathing problems "at almost the same time" in the early hours of December 20, Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber said.
‘Hell to pay’: Dem senator serves notice to GOP that impeachment cover-up will blow up in their faces
Appearing on MSNBC late Wednesday night, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) let his Republican colleagues in the Senate know that they had better think carefully about "whitewashing" the impeachment trial of Donald Trump because they will pay for it at a later time.
Speaking with host Brian Williams, Murphy expressed disgust at the defenses put forth by attorneys representing the president.
"I think that there were a lot of Republicans in that chamber today, as they saw what was coming for them if they had to go back to their constituents and explain why they refused to hear testimony from the most key individual [John Bolton] available to testify as to the president's role in this corruption," he told the host.