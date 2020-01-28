‘They’re afraid of this president’: Sen. Sherrod Brown calls out Republican fear
The Senate took a break during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Tuesday, and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said that it has become obvious that Republican senators are afraid of being attacked by the president.
“I think that most of my Senate colleagues know that you can trust John Bolton more than Donald Trump,” he said. “I hear the grumbling about this president. You know it, too, Nicolle, because of where you used to work and the people you know. Some are ‘Never Trumpers,’ but a lot of them aren’t. You’ve just seen in this body that fear now kind of does the business. Republicans like the tax cuts and the young extremist judges. They’re afraid of this president.”
He explained that the senators are afraid of being attacked by Trump with a nickname like “Lyin’ Ted” or “Low-energy Jeb.”
“They have that fear that the president will come into their states and campaign against them,” he said. “And fear really does the business.”
He remembered during the Iraq War vote that there were accusations going around about being soft on terrorism and not protecting the country if you didn’t vote for the war. It scared so many members politically that many voted to authorize the war when the didn’t want to. It obviously ended up to be the reverse.
“When fear does the business, we don’t act well as human beings, and that’s what you’ve seen taking over the Senate Republican Conference,” Brown explained.
Host Nicolle Wallace said that she found it interesting that the role of fear is so prominent to these Republicans.
“I watched from a distance Saturday all the sort of pearl-clutching of Republicans who were so offended that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had quoted that CBS report about Trump campaign political associates talking about their — just mentioned it,” she said. “It’s a CBS report, a credible news organization. I’ve watched that news organization. They haven’t pulled back any of that reporting. They stand by it. That is obviously what’s going on. I think there will come a time when they’ll welcome the fact that they were bullied and intimidated because it’s a better explanation if they come down on the wrong side or as Claire [McCaskill] predicts, if 35 to 40 of them vote against witnesses, being corrupted by the Trump White House.”
McCaskill specifically called out the hypocrisy of the Trump White House attacking the Biden family accusing them of nepotism when Trump’s family is profiting off of the White House.
Jared Kushner: ‘Impeachment is going great’ and Trump ‘has been totally vindicated’
The White House is already taking a victory lap after President Donald Trump's legal team finished their argument before the Senate on Tuesday.
In a CNN International interview with Christiane Amanpour, Trump son-in-law and senior counselor Jared Kushner celebrated an acquittal that hasn't yet come.
"The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it's very easy to defend when they don't really have any legitimate accusations against you," said Kushner. "We're very pleased with the defense. We feel like, again, the president has been totally vindicated. He's done nothing wrong here."
Palestinians reject Trump peace plan
Palestinian leaders on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump's peace proposal as an unacceptable capitulation to Israel that tramples on the long-standing aspirations of their people.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas vowed the initiative unveiled in Washington would fail.
"This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history," he said after a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah of various Palestinian factions including Islamist group Hamas, which pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms".
Trump's proposal included a long list of measures directly in line with Israeli interests, notably recognition of Jerusalem as the "undivided capital" of the Jewish state.
‘White House is prepared to escalate and they have their allies in the Senate to call additional witnesses’: MSNBC reporter
White House correspondent Hans Nichols explained Tuesday that President Donald Trump's team is "prepared to escalate" if the Senate decides to call John Bolton to testify.
Over the past week, Bolton's manuscript revealed that the president was guilty of the crime he's accused of committing. Tuesday, former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly also agreed that Bolton was telling the truth.
"They don't really have a good sense of where the votes are right now," Nichols said about the White House. "At least the folks I'm talking to in the White House. They're looking at public pronouncement they're watching this [caucus] meeting that Jeff's standing outside of very closely because they're already concerned that some of the public statements have locked senators into a position that they can't unwind themselves from."