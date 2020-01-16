‘They’re going to go down’: Rick Wilson hilariously torches McConnell’s attempt to save vulnerable Republicans

Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson mocked Senate Majority Mitch McConnell’s efforts to keep Republican senators in line.

The ex-Republican compared the GOP majority’s attempt to cover for President Donald Trump to a weekend bender gone horribly wrong.

“On Friday night, it’s a lot of fun and you’re having a great time,” Wilson said. “On Saturday, you’re starting to feel it, and on Sunday there’s a dead hooker in the trunk.”

Wilson said the majority leader was tossing campaign cash to wobbly senators to ensure their loyalty to the president, but he said that scheme wouldn’t work forever — and might doom everyone who takes part in it.

“They’ve gotten to a point where they realize he will do everything to calm them into letting them be the enablers,” Wilson said. “It’s like bankrupting casinos. This guy is going to do everything he can to use them and blame them. If they don’t have a revelation, if they don’t have a moment where they go, ‘I better step away from the table, I have to stop drinking, I’ve to end this before they get out of hand,’ they’re going to go down in history with a stain on them. They’re going to be the ones who are unemployable in the future.”

“If you get Sue Collins and she’s going to have to be a community college teacher at Aroostook Community College in Maine and live in the witness protection program, she’s going to be so ashamed by the time this is over,” he added. “But if they don’t have a moment where they summon some courage, they’re going to go down.”