‘They’re going to go down’: Rick Wilson hilariously torches McConnell’s attempt to save vulnerable Republicans
Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson mocked Senate Majority Mitch McConnell’s efforts to keep Republican senators in line.
The ex-Republican compared the GOP majority’s attempt to cover for President Donald Trump to a weekend bender gone horribly wrong.
“On Friday night, it’s a lot of fun and you’re having a great time,” Wilson said. “On Saturday, you’re starting to feel it, and on Sunday there’s a dead hooker in the trunk.”
Wilson said the majority leader was tossing campaign cash to wobbly senators to ensure their loyalty to the president, but he said that scheme wouldn’t work forever — and might doom everyone who takes part in it.
“They’ve gotten to a point where they realize he will do everything to calm them into letting them be the enablers,” Wilson said. “It’s like bankrupting casinos. This guy is going to do everything he can to use them and blame them. If they don’t have a revelation, if they don’t have a moment where they go, ‘I better step away from the table, I have to stop drinking, I’ve to end this before they get out of hand,’ they’re going to go down in history with a stain on them. They’re going to be the ones who are unemployable in the future.”
“If you get Sue Collins and she’s going to have to be a community college teacher at Aroostook Community College in Maine and live in the witness protection program, she’s going to be so ashamed by the time this is over,” he added. “But if they don’t have a moment where they summon some courage, they’re going to go down.”
WATCH: Pelosi blasts Bill Barr as ‘rogue attorney general’ who is a puppet of Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of fearing the reality about the mounting evidence President Donald Trump is facing in his impeachment trial.
Speaking at her weekly news conference on Thursday, Pelosi accused Republicans of being "afraid of the truth."
"The American people have seen the allegations and they're allegations we need to see more evidence that would be contained in the documentation," said Pelosi. "So, this is just another avoiding of the facts and the truth on their part. They don't want to see documents. They don't want to hear from eyewitnesses. They want to ignore anything new that comes up."
Parnas tied Giuliani and Trump to a criminal conspiracy ‘more directly than anyone else has’: op-ed
In his column for the Washington Post this Thursday, Greg Sargent writes that out of the many bombshells that emerged from Rachel Maddow's interview with Lev Parnas this Wednesday night, the biggest one was where Parnas accuses Rudy Giuliani and his "client" of being part of a "criminal conspiracy."
"That 'client,' of course, is President Trump," Sargent writes.
"The exchange in question concerns Trump’s freezing of military aid to Ukraine to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to carry out Trump’s dirty political deeds," Sargent continues. "Parnas ties Giuliani more directly to this act than anyone else has, and shares what appears to be new information about it, though this still needs to be confirmed."
Conservative pours cold water on Trump plan to appeal to black voters — then blames them for being ungrateful
In a column for the Wall Street Journal, conservative Daniel Henninger suggested that Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign would be wasting its time by trying to secure more votes from the black community before subtly suggesting African-Americans are ungrateful for all that president has done for them.
Henniger, who is white, wrote, "What if in November enough black Americans voted for Donald Trump to re-elect him into the presidency?