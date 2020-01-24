‘This ends badly for Trump’s lackeys’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe warns GOP senators they’re doomed for opposing impeachment
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped Senate Republicans for selling their souls to President Donald Trump — and risking their political careers.
The “Morning Joe” host praised Rep. Adam Schiff’s impassioned plea to GOP senators in the impeachment trial, but lamented that his appeal likely fell on deaf ears.
“It’s a fear of those who follow Donald Trump, who follow Donald Trump in the Republican Party,” Scarborough said. “It’s a fear of losing a primary election, and, then, yes it is a fear for many of these people, and I consider it to be extraordinarily weak of them, of Donald Trump criticizing them, or tweeting attacks at them.”
“But it is backfiring,” he added. “If you look at the poll numbers, if you look at Colorado and see how much Donald Trump is upside-down, see how (Sen.) Cory Gardner is upside-down and behind there. If you look at (Sen.) Susan Collins, the least popular senator in all of the United States Senate, because people now consider her to be a little more than a lackey for Donald Trump. This is a woman who comes from a state where they elect fierce independents and always have.”
Scarborough compared Collins to her former colleague and fellow Republican, former Maine senator Olympia Snowe.
“Never once did Olympia Snowe say, ‘I wonder what the president will think of me if I vote this way or that?'” Scarborough said. “That’s just not how senators in Maine act, and yet we hear that Susan Collins did finally have a concern in this Trump impeachment, and she actually wrote a note to the chief justice, and she was concerned that a Democrat had been too mean to a Republican.”
“You know how they say power doesn’t transform character, it reveals it?” he added. “Susan Collins’ character becomes a little more revealed every day, and it is very bad news for her politically. This ends badly for all of Trump’s lackeys.”
CNN’s Avlon snaps at GOP senators whining about the ‘hassle’ of impeachment: ‘Do your jobs!’
During a CNN "New Day" segment on the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, normally staid contributor John Avlon lost his temper when talking about GOP lawmakers who have been complaining about having to sit through the hearings, angrily telling them "Do your jobs!"
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon first bashed the Republicans for blocking subpoenaing impeachment evidence and blocking witnesses -- and then complaining that they haven't seen anything new.
"They're [GOP lawmakers] coming under pressure from the Trump White House and the Senate leadership, but just take a second to really look at the argument they're making," Avlon began. "The Senate is pushing this idea that they're not going to get witnesses anyway, because Trump's team will block it. That's totally circular because they're arguing at the same time they should have got the information that's being blocked by the Trump White House."
Dem leader calls McConnell’s bluff on Hunter Biden: ‘They have 53 votes’ but are afraid to call him
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unloaded on Fox News for keeping Republican senators in line against President Donald Trump's impeachment.
Schumer told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that many of his GOP colleagues are hearing the impeachment evidence for the first time, because they rely on Fox News for their information.
"This is the first time probably a majority of Republicans have heard the whole case start to finish," he said. "They've heard bits and pieces. Many of them hear it on Fox News, and we know what Fox News does. They leave out the most damning parts against the president, and they even distort some of them."
Trump throws Twitter tantrum over his impeachment lawyers being bumped to Saturday — when no one will be watching
President Donald Trump complained that his lawyers were being "forced" -- under rules set by the Republican majority -- to deliver their impeachment trial defense on Saturday, when TV ratings were lowest.
The president is a television aficionado, and he griped that the trial schedule GOP senators agreed on was rigged against him.
"After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House," Trump tweeted, "and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V."