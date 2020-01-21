‘Today we see a much weaker Mitch McConnell’: CNN historian says GOP leader is struggling to keep his caucus in line
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made it clear days before the trial that he had the votes to pass the rules package he wanted. But after receiving sharp blowback over his proposal, which included requiring all opening arguments occur over a two-day span and allowing the Senate to reject evidence from the House, McConnell caved and loosened some of these rules.
On CNN’s “OutFront” Tuesday, historian and former Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali noted that this is a sign McConnell’s hand is weaker than it appeared.
“Robert Caro called Lyndon Johnson ‘master of the Senate,'” said Naftali. “Many people who looked at Mitch McConnell — the way he handled the Merrick Garland manner, preventing President Obama’s nominee from even being considered — thought he figured how to control the Senate. Today we see a much weaker Mitch McConnell.”
“Mitch McConnell assumed yesterday he had all the votes he needed for his resolution,” continued Naftali. “He presented a very different resolution … that means that he could not keep his caucus together, because he had to make two hand-written changes. That’s huge. For Mitch McConnell, that’s not how he does business. So, this is a very interesting and important day. We see that this is much more fluid than people thought.”
‘He is guilty and he knows it’: Val Demings lays out the case against Trump in thunderous floor speech
On the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), one of the House impeachment managers, clearly articulated the seriousness of the charges against President Donald Trump.
"The first article of impeachment charges the president with using the power of his office to solicit and pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that everyone in this chamber knows to be bogus," said Demings. "The president didn't even care if an investigation was actually conducted, just that it was announced. Why? Because this was for his own personal and political benefit. The first article further charges that the president did so with corrupt motives, and that his use of power for personal gain harmed the national security of the United States."
‘Not even a close comparison’: CNN’s Toobin says Democrats have blown the GOP out of the water on preparation and facts
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued that the Democratic House managers did a much better job of presenting their case than President Donald Trump's legal team.
"You know, I don't want to sound like a partisan, but the Democrats have been so much better, it is not even a close comparison as far as I can tell," said Toobin. "Adam Schiff knows the facts, and that is something that you can't fake. I mean, you know, a lot of what he is doing is off of the cuff. It is responding to the arguments, and most of the lawyers have been just reading, reading presentations."