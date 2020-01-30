Top Senate Republican: Plan is ‘to move to immediately acquit on Friday night’ if no witnesses are called
U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), the third most-powerful Republican Senator, says the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump could be over by Friday. Barrasso, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, Wednesday afternoon said that it appears no witnesses will be called, which means there would be nothing left for Senators to do except vote on whether or not to convict and remove Donald John Trump as President of the United States.
Reuters reports Barrasso “told reporters on Wednesday that Republicans seemed to have the ‘momentum’ to move to end the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by Friday, without calling witnesses.”
The NY Daily News reports Barrasso says the “momentum is clearly in the direction of moving too final judgement on Friday. We still have a couple members who said they want to listen to answers to questions, but that’s where the momentum is in the caucus right now.”
NBC News adds that Barrasso says the “plan would be to move to immediately acquit on Friday night if in fact the Senate votes against calling additional witnesses.”
Barrasso could also be doing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bidding, trying to squelch the tremendous momentum among the American people who do want witnesses to be called. Polls show 75% of the public thinks witnesses should testify before Senators vote.
Thousands held in cruise ship in Italy over feared coronavirus cases
More than 6,000 tourists were under lockdown aboard a cruise ship at an Italian port on Thursday after two Chinese passengers were isolated over fears they could be carrying the coronavirus.
Samples from the two passengers were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to tend to a woman running a fever, the local health authorities said.
Costa Crociere confirmed the ship, carrying some 7,000 people in total including the crew, was in lockdown.
It came as China reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths and global fears deepened over a spread of the disease, with at least 15 countries confirming infections.
Trump’s commerce secretary Wilbur Ross sees China’s coronavirus outbreak as good news for US economy
President Donald Trump's commerce secretary saw the coronavirus in China as a boon to American business.
Wilbur Ross, who heads the Commerce Department, told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo that business leaders should consider China's recent history with viral outbreaks before deciding to buy goods and materials there.
"Every American's heart goes out to the victims of the coronavirus, so I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease, but the fact is it does give businesses," Ross said, before pausing to cough, "yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain on top of all the other things. Because you had SARS, you had the African swine virus there, now you have this. It's another risk factor that people need to take into account.
‘He’s not a liar’: Fox & Friends host shuts down co-hosts’ attacks on John Bolton
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade pushed back on Republican attacks on John Bolton's credibility.
The former national security adviser's new book reveals President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and the president tweeted out an August 2019 interview with Bolton to undercut his recent claims.
"(Ukraine's president) and President Trump have already spoken twice," Bolton told Radio Free Europe shortly before his ouster. "The president called to congratulate President Zelensky on his election and on his success in the parliamentary election. They were very warm and cordial calls."