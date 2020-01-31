‘Traitor Thom Tillis’ blasted by angry North Carolina voters who want to throw him out for impeachment vote

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was harshly criticized on Friday after voting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to block witnesses from testifying during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Tillis is facing voters in 2020 as he stands for his first re-election.

Even before the vote on witnesses, Tillis was calling for a vote to acquit Trump.

We have heard 16 hours of questions from Senators to the House managers and White House counsel, and the Democrats still have a weak case against the President with no grounds to remove him. It’s time for the Senate to vote to acquit President @realDonaldTrump. #impeachment pic.twitter.com/QIvy4GNc5d — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 31, 2020

State Sen. Erica Smith, one of the Democrats challenging Tillis, blasted the vote.

“Based on the documents from the House and what the House impeachment leaders and presenters have shared, it appears our president is guilty of obstruction of Congress as well as getting foreign assistance as it pertains to Joe Biden’s son,” Smith told the Charlottesville Observer.

The decision was also ripped by Cal Cunningham, who is also running against Tillis.

“If Senator Tillis actually cared about fairness or his sworn constitutional duty, he would have voted to permit witnesses today — instead he denied North Carolinians’ valuable information, not only to aid Mitch McConnell’s cover up of President Trump, but to maintain his good graces with the White House as he seeks reelection,” Cunningham said.

As a former military prosecutor, I've been clear throughout this process that a fair trial should include witnesses & documents. Thom Tillis refused to give North Carolinians the fair trial we expect.https://t.co/aoi5A7z2yF — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) January 31, 2020

Others had even harsher criticism.

I'm a North Carolinian and we are tired of Traitor Thom Tillis kissing Donald Trump's ass every day in an attempt to keep his job. Thom Tillis has done NOTHING for North Carolina. We need new representations. Vote for ANYONE but Traitor Thom in 2020!#Traitor #Election2020 https://t.co/bqFZJmA3Wk — Alex Longblade (@AlexLongblade) January 31, 2020

I will be doing everything I can do to get rid of Burr and Tillis in North Carolina. — Matthew Mac 🥁 (@MackTheMac) January 31, 2020

May Cal Cunningham beat the pants off of you, Tillis. I am tired of unethical and pathetic leadership in the great state of North Carolina. — Regan Reding (@reganna) January 31, 2020

Among the recipients of $5,000 contributions from the John Bolton PAC in September: Senators Tom Cotton, Thom Tillis and Cory Gardner:https://t.co/t6WCszRTXS#FECFilingDay — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) January 31, 2020

So here’s the deal: North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is a loyal ally of Mitch McConnell and a member of McConnell’s Cover-Up Gang. Together, they are working to rig Trump’s impeachment trial. So let make his run for re-election his worst nightmare. No votes — Sally Bentley (@bentleysally133) January 31, 2020

North Carolina democrats are already out with a statement attacking Senator Tillis for his vote to block witnesses pic.twitter.com/KB8HjjNnAl — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) January 31, 2020