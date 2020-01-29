Trump argues John Bolton should have complained when he was ‘very publicly terminated’

President Donald Trump lashed out at his former National Security Advisor in a tweet that was sent after midnight.

“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!” Trump argued.

Trump has seemed increasingly nervous about Bolton testifying in his Senate impeachment trial.

Here are some of this recent social media musings on the subject:

The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

…transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House. They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

