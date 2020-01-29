Quantcast
Trump argues John Bolton should have complained when he was ‘very publicly terminated’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump lashed out at his former National Security Advisor in a tweet that was sent after midnight.

“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!” Trump argued.

Trump has seemed increasingly nervous about Bolton testifying in his Senate impeachment trial.

Here are some of this recent social media musings on the subject:

