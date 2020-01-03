Trump ate meatloaf and ice cream as news of Soleimani airstrike broke
President Donald J. Trump dined on meatloaf and ice cream as news broke that the U.S. struck and killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. We’ve now learned that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, joined the president at his Mar-a-Lago club while the world digested the possibility of a potential impetus to World War III.
Back in 2017, Trump gave the order for American troops to carry out a missile strike in Syria while eating chocolate cake with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“I said, Mr. President, let me explain something to you — this was during dessert,” Trump said at the time. “We’ve just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit, by the way, unbelievable, from, you know, hundreds of miles away, all of which hit, amazing. Brilliant. It’s so incredible. It’s brilliant. It’s genius.”
Trump then added that it was “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen—and President Xi was enjoying it.”
This gives “let them eat cake” an entirely different meaning.
Other than his American flag tweet, Trump did not make a statement on the attack, however, the Pentagon did confirm that the U.S. was responsible for the air raid.
The consequences of eating a thick slice of “beautiful” chocolate cake may be gaining a pound or two if done consistently over time, but the perils of killing the general of an aggressive nation is retaliation at its finest. Add to that an incompetent manchild with apparent dementia and narcissistic qualities and we’re in deep shit.
Commentary
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump: From a foreign policy with no direction to a new war without a goal
It’s official now, the sabers are out and swinging.
A U.S. attack on the Baghdad airport in Iraq overnight that killed the powerful commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps is a major escalation of violence with Iran that now threatens expected retaliation—in the Middle East and wherever Iranian’s terrorist partners can reach in embassies, on isolated bases or even in Israel.
There are always consequences. The question is whether our White House has thought them through, a question that has been in the air all week.
Both U.S. and Iranian governments confirmed the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, an important figure in the Iranian hierarchy, and four others, including the head of Iranian militias operating in Iraq.
Commentary
Qassim Suleimani air strike is a dangerous escalation of US assassination policy
The US government has killed Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the elite wing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards, in an air strike that took place in the early hours of January 3.
This is the latest and most dramatic development in the ongoing proxy conflict between the US and Iran. Much of that conflict has taken place on the territory of Iraq, including a recent attack on the US embassy compound. The Trump administration explicitly blamed this recent attack on Iran. In turn, Iranian authorities, including Iranian foreign minister Javad Sharif, have accused the US of committing an act of “international terrorism” in killing Suleimani in what they was described as an “extremely dangerous and foolish escalation”.