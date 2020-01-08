Quantcast
Trump blames Obama’s nuclear deal for Iran’s ‘terror spree’

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor’s nuclear deal with Iran for an a “terror spree” that led to escalating tensions with the Middle Eastern country.

The president gave a statement in response to a missile strike on an airbase in Iraq, which he said killed no U.S. or Iraqi forces and caused minimal damage to the the facilities.

“As long as I am president of the United States,” he said, opening his remarks, “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump justified the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, whom he described as “the world’s top terrorist,” and pledged new sanctions against Iran, which he said appeared to be “standing down” after the missile attack.

He also claimed the missiles fired at U.S. forces, as well as previous terror attacks, had been paid for with money provided to Iran under the nuclear deal reached by Obama.

Trump called for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he withdrew from in May 2018, to be replaced by a new deal.


Trump is ‘hamstringing’ the Pentagon by plunging the military into a ‘credibility gap’ abroad: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico analyzed how President Donald Trump's leadership has weakened the Pentagon's power, by creating a "credibility gap" that increases anti-American sentiment around the world and erodes U.S. soft power.

"In the past three months, Trump has ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria without notice, outraging their Kurdish partners. He's bucked the military brass by granting clemency to troops accused or convicted of war crimes. He's threatened to seize oil from Syria, and most recently warned he might illegally bomb cultural sites in Iran before being forced to backtrack," wrote Bryan Bender and Jacqueline Feldscher. "In all those instances, top military leaders have had to cover for the president, in some cases dodging direct responses to Trump’s comments and in others pretending Trump didn’t say what he said."

‘Extreme privilege’: Ivanka Trump’s speech at tech conference infuriates participants

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Ivanka Trump's appearance at a major technology conference infuriated industry figures before and after she spoke.

Women tech leaders said ahead of the CES gathering in Las Vegas that they were "insulted" by Trump's invitation, and her speech angered attendees, reported The Guardian.

