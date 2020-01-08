Trump blames Obama’s nuclear deal for Iran’s ‘terror spree’

President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor’s nuclear deal with Iran for an a “terror spree” that led to escalating tensions with the Middle Eastern country.

The president gave a statement in response to a missile strike on an airbase in Iraq, which he said killed no U.S. or Iraqi forces and caused minimal damage to the the facilities.

“As long as I am president of the United States,” he said, opening his remarks, “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump justified the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, whom he described as “the world’s top terrorist,” and pledged new sanctions against Iran, which he said appeared to be “standing down” after the missile attack.

He also claimed the missiles fired at U.S. forces, as well as previous terror attacks, had been paid for with money provided to Iran under the nuclear deal reached by Obama.

Trump called for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he withdrew from in May 2018, to be replaced by a new deal.