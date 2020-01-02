Trump blasted for tweeting USA flag — with no words — as world worries he may have started war with Iran

State TV in Iraq reports Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed at the Baghdad airport.

Soleimani is a revered figure in Iran and analysts worry Iran will be forced to escalate tensions with their expected response.

Trump took to Twitter following the reports.

He did not claim credit for the assassination — or try to downplay tensions and calm nevers.

Instead, he just tweeted a picture of an American flag.

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul was less-than-impressed with Trump’s communications.

“At this moment, I would like a little more specificity about our strategy from our commander in chief than this,” McFaul tweeted.

Here’s some of what others said:

These assholes start a war with Iran and tweet out clip art. https://t.co/1LzrShR27B — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 3, 2020

O. M. G. I am literally shaking right now. https://t.co/PdYtcaT43H — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 3, 2020

The low-quality American flag in the photo, probably downloaded straight from the Wikipedia page, really just says it all https://t.co/h7446O1di3 — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) January 3, 2020

All time greatest on Twitter. Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood tweeted upon this earth. https://t.co/fjCgE5HoXH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 3, 2020

I cannot believe that after possibly starting a war with Iran he just posted a low res picture of the US flag https://t.co/DTQtbYIuHh — Silk (@Silkennine) January 3, 2020

Trump tweet as Iraqi state TV and three Iraqi officials say Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. https://t.co/qLfRjoRk2v — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 3, 2020

Scavino should have found something better than a blurry 220×116 JPEG for a bootleg war declaration https://t.co/n3qm68rLqL — Aric Toler (@AricToler) January 3, 2020

First word on the record from a U.S. government official on the night of Soleimani's reported killing isn't really a word at all. https://t.co/OnaoBRCsyp — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 3, 2020

when your foreign policy is only "we're America bitch", you get shit like this. https://t.co/8njvnS0s93 — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) January 3, 2020

Thousands, possibly millions will die as a result of this man's actions and he can't even get a high res American flag image. Fanatically evil and stupid. https://t.co/SAHcqaeSBO — marea rosa (@smrt_fasizmu) January 3, 2020