Trump can be sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser in New York’s highest court: judges

On Tuesday, a panel of judges with the New York Supreme Court ruled that Summer Zervos’ defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump can be heard by the New York Court of Appeals — the highest judicial body in the state.

Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” has alleged that Trump groped and kissed her without consent in 2007. She is one of over a dozen women who have made various accusations ranging from unwanted advances to rape.

“We remain confident that we will prove her defamation claim in court and that Mr. Trump will face responsibility for his actions,” said Zervos’ attorney, Beth Wilkinson, in a statement.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that he is immune from all federal and state proceedings, civil and criminal, as long as he is in office.