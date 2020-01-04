Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump chose ‘the most extreme’ action against Iran — after watching TV during Mar-a-Lago vacation: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

How President Donald Trump decided to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani in Iraq was the focus of a bombshell New York Times report published Saturday evening.

“In the chaotic days leading to the death of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, top American military officials put the option of killing him — which they viewed as the most extreme response to recent Iranian-led violence in Iraq — on the menu they presented to President Trump,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They didn’t think he would take it. In the wars waged since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Pentagon officials have often offered improbable options to presidents to make other possibilities appear more palatable,” The Times noted.

“They didn’t think he would take it. In the wars waged since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Pentagon officials have often offered improbable options to presidents to make other possibilities appear more palatable,” the newspaper explained.

Trump, however, choose the option anyway after watching TV at Mar-a-Lago, where he’s been vacationing since January 20.

“After initially rejecting the Suleimani option on Dec. 28 and authorizing airstrikes on an Iranian-backed Shia militia group instead, a few days later Mr. Trump watched, fuming, as television reports showed Iranian-backed attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad, according to Defense Department and administration officials,” The Times reported. “By late Thursday, the president had gone for the extreme option. Top Pentagon officials were stunned.”

The newspaper noted, “some officials voiced private skepticism about the rationale for a strike on General Suleimani, who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops over the years. According to one United States official, the new intelligence indicated ‘a normal Monday in the Middle East’ — Dec. 30 — and General Suleimani’s travels amounted to ‘business as usual.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Twitter slammed for letting Trump threaten to commit war crimes: ‘He’s using your network to start a war’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was harshly criticized for allowing President Donald Trump to threaten to commit war crimes in Iran.

Conservative Charles Johnson, the founder of the blog Little Green Footballs, blasted Dorsey after Trump threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites -- including cultural targets.

"What better place to make hyper-aggressive war threats than Twitter?" Johnson wrote.

"These are the kinds of tweets that Twitter really SHOULD DELETE. He’s using your network to start a war, @jack," he said, tagging the CEO's account.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to target 52 Iranian sites if any ‘American assets’ are hit in retaliation assassination of Suleimani

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran against retaliating for the assassination of Iranian Gov. Qassim Suleimani.

Trump said attacks could occur for attacks not just on Americans, but American assets.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters, Trump tweeted Saturday, after a day at one of his golf courses.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pro-Iran factions mobilizing to kick the United States out of Iraq

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Pro-Iran factions ramped up pressure on US installations across Iraq Saturday with missiles and warnings to Iraqi troops, after tens of thousands mourned an Iranian general killed in a US strike.

The killing of Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani in a precision drone strike on Baghdad early Friday was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Washington and Tehran, which had vowed "revenge."

In the first hints of a possible retaliatory response, two mortar rounds hit an area near the US embassy in Baghdad on Saturday, security sources told AFP.

Almost simultaneously, two rockets slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed, security sources said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image