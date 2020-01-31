Trump complains ‘they gave us NOTHING’ — then says Dems are the ones ‘NEVER’ satisfied

President Donald Trump took to the web to lament how upset he was that his team won the argument against witnesses.

“No matter what you give to the Democrats, in the end, they will NEVER be satisfied. In the House, they gave us NOTHING!” Trump tweeted.

It’s an odd claim that he got “NOTHING” while simultaneously claiming Democrats were the ones who would never be satisfied.

Trump also ranted that he got no witnesses and Democrats got 17. In fact, no witnesses were called in the Senate impeachment trial of Trump. That was why people were advocating for witnesses.

Democrats = 17 Witnesses. Republicans = 0 Witnesses. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

There were 17 people called to House hearings that the president’s attorneys had an opportunity to question, however, Trump’s White House counsel, Pat Cipollone sent a letter to the House saying they weren’t interested.

“Whatever course you choose, as the President has recently stated: ‘if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,’” he wrote.

The letter can be read below:

