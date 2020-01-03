Quantcast
Trump considering pardon for Blackwater contractor convicted in infamous Iraq massacre

1 min ago

President Donald Trump is considering a pardon for a former Blackwater contractor convicted of murder in one of the most notorious atrocities from the Iraq war.

The president has been asking close advisers recently about pardoning Nicholas Slatten, who’s serving a life sentence on a first-degree murder conviction for his role in the 2007 massacre at the Nisour Square traffic circle in Baghdad, reported The Daily Beast.

“He’s said he wants to do more,” said an administration official who discussed the case with Trump. “There are more warriors out there who he believes have been treated unfairly and whose [cases] need another look.”

Slatten, a former U.S. Army sniper-turned-Blackwater employee, would be the latest pardon of an accused war criminal — after Trump pardoned or restored in rank Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn and Edward Gallagher.

Those pardons were promoted by Fox News host Pete Hegseth, an informal Trump adviser, and others in the president’s orbit, over the objections of veterans.

“(He) knows nothing about these individuals, or what goes on on the battlefield,” said Gary Solis, a retired Marine judge advocate, former West Point law professor and Vietnam combat veteran. “We’re talking about a multiple 4F-er, and yet he wants to play the general and the Fox News hero.”

Some of the president’s conservative allies have been trying to goad Trump into action by calling Slatten and three other Blackwater contractors “the Biden Four,” an apparent reference to a January 2010 news conference in Baghdad where the former vice president pledged to appeal a judge’s decision to dismiss their indictment over prosecutorial misconduct.

“Joe Biden sided with Iraqi politicians over America’s own,” wrote Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was indicted himself and later pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations. “This is why I am calling these veterans ‘The Biden Four.’”

Slatten and other Blackwater contractors were accused of opening fire in September 2007 on a busy traffic circle hours after a car bomb went off nearby, killing over a dozen unarmed Iraqis and wounding another 17.

The case caused serious problems in U.S. diplomatic efforts to gain Iraqi trust in the American justice system, and clemency for Slatten would help unravel those gains at a particularly volatile time in the region.

Blackwater was founded by Trump ally Erik Prince, who is the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.


Donald Trump: From a foreign policy with no direction to a new war without a goal

6 mins ago

January 3, 2020

It’s official now, the sabers are out and swinging.

A U.S. attack on the Baghdad airport in Iraq overnight that killed the powerful commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps is a major escalation of violence with Iran that now threatens expected retaliation—in the Middle East and wherever Iranian’s terrorist partners can reach in embassies, on isolated bases or even in Israel.

There are always consequences. The question is whether our White House has thought them through, a question that has been in the air all week.

Both U.S. and Iranian governments confirmed the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, an important figure in the Iranian hierarchy, and four others, including the head of Iranian militias operating in Iraq.

Trump suggests Iraq is ungrateful for ‘all we have done for them’

11 mins ago

January 3, 2020

President Donald Trump, who has promised to put an end to America's "forever wars," suggested on Friday that the Iraqi government has not been sufficiently grateful to the United States, which invaded the country in 2003 and presided over a bloody occupation and insurgency that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

"The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years," Trump said at the start of his tweet. "That is on top of all else we have done for them."

The president continued by making a contradictory statement about his feelings on Iran's influence over Iraq, as he said both that Iraqis don't want to be controlled by Iranian influence, while also saying it was "their choice" if Iran exerts influence over their country.

Warrior for theocracy Bill Barr has gradually revealed his terrifying agenda: Who knew — and why was this concealed for so long?

47 mins ago

January 3, 2020

It has long been an article of faith (no pun intended) among some on the left that the culture war was simply a cynical tool of the conservative movement to fool the rubes into voting against their economic interests. In this reading, right-wing leaders had no intention of ever following through on culture-war issues. They would string the voters along forever, promising to deliver on abortion or gay rights or guns but never really getting the job done, the assumption being that they could keep the conservative base's intensity at full throttle if those voters believed they were on the cusp of getting their agenda passed. Meanwhile, as the marks were distracted by endless culture-war skirmishes, the big money conservatives would pass laws that benefited themselves and harmed their own voters.

