Trump has continuously undermined the experts we need to keep the coronavirus from killing us: op-ed
As the coronavirus continues to pop up in new places around the globe, questions swirl over whether or not President Trump will have the tools to handle a potential outbreak in the US. Writing for The Atlantic this Thursday, Ronald Klain isn’t all that optimistic.
“The U.S. government has the tools, talent, and team to help fight the coronavirus abroad and minimize its impact at home,” Klain writes. “But the combination of Trump’s paranoia toward experienced government officials (who lack ‘loyalty’ to him), inattention to detail, opinionated rejection of science and evidence, and isolationist instincts may prove toxic when it comes to managing a global-health security challenge.”
If Trump wants to protect Americans from what looks to be an impending global outbreak, he’ll have to turn to the government experts he’s disparaged in the past and set aside “his own terrible instincts, lead from the White House, and work closely with foreign leaders and global institutions—all things he has failed to do in his first 1,200 days in office.”
While we still don’t know how things will develop, Klain points out that the news surrounding spread of the coronavirus is worrisome, with reports suggesting that the number of cases in China has already reached the hundred of thousands — much more than the Chinese government has reported. Countries are reporting that people who haven’t even been to China are now infected.
“What will Trump do about it?’ Klain asks. “His track record offers us two data points, one horrible and one merely disappointing.”
Read the full piece over at The Atlantic.
Breaking Banner
Veteran newsman Dan Rather nails Republicans for being anti-science while a global health crisis looms
Veteran newsman Dan Rather blasted Republicans for being anti-science when it will be science that ultimately saves millions of people from an impending global health crisis.
It was reported from China that the deaths from the Coronavirus would likely surpass SARS by the end of Thursday. In just a few weeks, the highly contagious, pneumonia-like illness has taken over China. The infection is so easily transmitted that it has since spread through travelers to the United States west coast and by Tuesday a case was reported in Indiana.
Commentary
A historian explains how Senate Republicans are ignoring the Founders’ intent for impeachment
Senators will soon decide whether to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump without hearing any witnesses. In making this decision, I believe they should consider words spoken at the Constitutional Convention, when the Founders decided that an impeachment process was needed to provide a “regular examination,” to quote Benjamin Franklin.
A critical debate took place on July 20, 1787, which resulted in adding the impeachment clause to the U.S. Constitution. Franklin, the oldest and probably wisest delegate at the Constitutional Convention, said that when the president falls under suspicion, a “regular and peaceable inquiry” is needed.
‘Inexplicable devotion to a con man’: DOJ veterans repulsed by Bill Barr’s latest ‘tone deaf’ praise of Trump
William Barr has had a much better relationship with President Donald Trump than former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who infuriated the president by recusing himself from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. In contrast to Sessions (who Trump fired after the 2018 midterms), Barr has turned out to be a devout and unwavering Trump supporter — and Trump’s current attorney general had high praise for him during an interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic archbishop of New York. But some people in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), according to Business Insider’s Sonam Sheth, believe that Barr was inappropriately obsequious in his comments.