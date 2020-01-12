Quantcast
Trump demands Justice Roberts dismiss ‘phony’ impeachment that ‘should not even be allowed to proceed’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that Justice John Roberts should declare that impeachment charges against him are unconstitutional.

In an appearance on Fox News over the weekend, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani first made the suggestion that Roberts could kick off the president’s impeachment trial by dismissing it.

“Great idea,” Trump wrote Sunday morning as he tweeted out video of Giuliani’s appearance. “This phony Impeachment Hoax should not even be allowed to proceed. Did NOTHING wrong. Just a partisan vote. Zero Republicans. Never happened before!”

Pentagon hammered by ex-Defense Depart. officials for giving ‘chaotic’ Trump option to kill Suleimani

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

In a column for the Washington Post, three national security experts who worked in various capacities in the Defense Department criticized Pentagon officials who presented Donald Trump with the extreme option of killing Iranian Military head Qassem Suelimani which in turn has destabilized the Middle East.

According to Alice Friend, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Mara Karlin, director of strategic studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and Loren DeJonge Schulman, the deputy director of studies at the Center for a New American Security, officials should have known better than to offer up such a drastic response to turmoil in the region.

GOPer Lee says lawmakers weren’t aware of multiple embassy threats until Trump blurted it at rally: ‘That was news to me’

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

In his interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said Donald Trump administration never gave any indication that four embassies had been targetted for terrorist attacks prior to the killing of Iranian military official Qassem Suelimani and it was "news to me" when the president made that claim during a campaign rally.

Appearing on "State of the Union," Lee was asked about the embassy claim by the CNN host.

"Did they say anything about four U.S. embassies were going to be targetted by Suelimani and his forces as Trump as said he believed on Friday?" Tapper asked.

"I didn't hear anything about that and several colleagues of mine have said the same, " Lee responded. "That was news to me. It certainly wasn't something that raised in the classified briefing."

Nancy Pelosi drops mic on Trump’s habit of projection: ‘When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday explained that President Donald Trump has a habit of projecting his insecurities about himself onto other people.

Pelosi made the remarks during an appearance on ABC with host George Stephanopoulos.

"I would like to talk about some subjects other than the erratic nature of the president of the United States," Pelosi lamented. "But he has to know that every knock from him is a boost. He's the president who said I should have impeached George Bush because of the war in Iraq and now he's saying I'm obsessed [with impeachment]."

"Frankly, I said, Donald Trump is not worth impeaching," she continued. "But when he crossed that line on Ukraine, he violated the Constitution in such a way that could not be ignored."

