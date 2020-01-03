Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump did not brief Congress — but told Mar-a-Lago members to expect ‘big’ action against Iran

Published

25 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump did not brief Congress prior to ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But Mar-a-Lago members had a head’s up, according to a new report.

“In the five days prior to launching a strike that killed Iran’s most important military leader, Donald Trump roamed the halls of Mar-a-Lago, his private resort in Florida, and started dropping hints to close associates and club-goers that something huge was coming,” The Daily Beast reported Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to three people who’ve been at the president’s Palm Beach club over the past several days, Trump began telling friends and allies hanging at his perennial vacation getaway that he was working on a ‘big’ response to the Iranian regime that they would be hearing or reading about very “soon.” Two of these sources tell The Daily Beast that the president specifically mentioned he’d been in close contact with his top national-security and military advisers on gaming out options for an aggressive action that could quickly materialize,” The Beast reported.

“He kept saying, ‘You’ll see,’” one of the sources said.

Israel was also reportedly briefed before the assassination.

“Those Mar-a-Lago guests received more warning about Thursday’s attack than Senate staff did, and about as much clarity. A classified briefing on Friday, the first the administration gave to the Hill, featured broad claims about what the Iranians were planning and little evidence of planning to bring about the ‘de-escalation’ the administration says it wants,” The Beast noted.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s only motivations are ego and self-interest — so how would war with Iran benefit him personally?

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

When my phone screen flashed Thursday night with a notification that an American air strike had killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader who was running a clandestine war reaching into Iraq and Syria, I doubt I was alone in asking this question: How does Donald Trump personally benefit from this? In this case, "this" means this particular strike and, even more worryingly, could mean starting a war with Iran. Either way, the answer to the question of Trump's perceived personal benefit is central in understanding this situation in a way it was not when it came to the saber-rattling that has defined previous Republican administrations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump did not brief Congress — but told Mar-a-Lago members to expect ‘big’ action against Iran

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump did not brief Congress prior to ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But Mar-a-Lago members had a head's up, according to a new report.

"In the five days prior to launching a strike that killed Iran’s most important military leader, Donald Trump roamed the halls of Mar-a-Lago, his private resort in Florida, and started dropping hints to close associates and club-goers that something huge was coming," The Daily Beast reported Friday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anonymous ex-intel officer explains how the Suleimani assassination may impede US intelligence gathering

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Trump’s hit on Iran’s powerful military mastermind Qassim Suleimani may have just closed the door on future U.S. monitoring of other high-level Iranians and their efforts to build nuclear weapons.

“The first thing me and a bunch of guys thought was, Trump’s in Florida without the people around him who would try to stop this,” a former senior U.S. intelligence officer speaking on condition of anonymity told DC Report.

“He’s pissed off about the attack on the [U.S.] embassy. He thinks Obama should have gotten rid of Suleimani long ago and he wants to show who’s got the balls. But it wasn’t the smartest move. It’s called a pre-emptive neutralization.

Continue Reading
 
 