Trump goes on bizarre Comey rant in front of Chinese delegation: He ‘choked like a dog!’
Standing alongside China’s Vice Premier Liu He and top administration officials, President Trump launched into an extensive rant before signing an initial trade deal with China designed to roll back some tariffs and boost China’s purchases of US goods and services.
At one point, Trump focused on Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) who was sitting in the audience.
“Chuck, will you stand up for a second?” Trump said.
“He made Comey choke during the hearing,” the President continued, praising Grassley’s questioning of former FBI Director James Comey during a 2017 hearing. “Comey choked like a dog and he was being nice when he said it,” Trump continued, still addressing Grassley.
Trump didn’t know basic Pearl Harbor history when he visited infamous Hawaii memorial: report
A new book written by Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig and White House bureau chief Philip Rucker, both Pulitzer Prize winners, paints a bleak picture of President Trump's mental and intellectual fitness for office. In a book review for the 417-page A Very Stable Genius published in The Washington Post this Wednesday, Ashley Parker highlights some eye-opening portions, one of which suggest Trump doesn't even know the basic history of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
‘Do you paint houses, too?’ Nancy Pelosi suggests Trump is a mobster with line from The Irishman
Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised eyebrows on Wednesday during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives as she sent two articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.
"The president of the United States, in using appropriated funds enacted in a bipartisan way by this Congress, funds that were meant to help the Ukraine fight the Russians -- the president considered that his private ATM machine, I guess," Pelosi said. "And said he could say to the president [of Ukraine], he could make -- 'do me a favor.'"
"Do me a favor? Do you paint houses too? What is this?" Pelosi wondered. "Do me a favor?"
‘Dangerously uninformed’ Trump ‘toyed with’ awarding himself the Medal of Freedom: report
One of President Donald Trump’s most widely ridiculed assertions is that he is a “very stable genius,” and that line is used in an ironic way in the title of the forthcoming Philip Rucker/Carol D. Leonnig book, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — ironic because the book depicts Trump as being the opposite of stable during his time in the White House.
The Washington Post has obtained a copy of the 417-page book, which has a Tuesday, January 21 release date on Amazon — and according to the Post’s Ashley Parker, “A Very Stable Genius” is full of “vivid details from Trump’s tumultuous first three years as president, from his chaotic transition before the taking office to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation and final report.”