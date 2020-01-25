Trump hammered for ugly rage attack on Pelosi and AOC: ‘You sound like an escaped mental patient’

Just as the impeachment trial of Donald Trump was about to kick off, Donald Trump tweeted out an attack at the leadership of the Democratic Party — as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez by calling her “dumb as a rock” — and urged his followers to watch the trial on various news outlets, including “Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!”

As the president wrote in a frantic tweet, ” Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on

@FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!”

As one commenter pointed out, “You sound like an escaped mental patient.”

You can see some responses below:

hey remember our media kept promising that our president would mature in office? they pushed those road apples at us for what, over two years? cool story, scribes of the fourth estate — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 25, 2020

You are finished. Clean out your locker, asshole. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 25, 2020

Lmao you're so pressed by AOC. She's not even part of the trial. 😂 — Sergio Siano🗽 (@siano4progress) January 25, 2020

This Tweet is not from a stable genius. 😳 #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 25, 2020

#DonaldTrump Does Not have a defense, so he’s using the time to attack everyone on his enemy list on live TV. Predictable. 🙄 #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 25, 2020

The only thing sadder than Trump's childish nicknames are the people that think they are funny. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 25, 2020

Twitter needs to suspend this account. It is abusive and full of hate and lies. — DevinsCat (@DevinsCat1) January 25, 2020

You sound like an escaped mental patient… #Trump #ImpeachmentTrial — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 25, 2020