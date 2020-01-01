Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has ‘checkmated himself’ by playing into Iran’s hands that led to embassy attack: Middle East expert

Published

3 hours ago

on

Speaking with MSNBC’s Geoff Bennett on New Years Day, an expert on Middle East relations said Donald Trump is getting played by Iran leaders into making the moves that eventually resulted in the U.S. embassy in Iraq being placed under siege.

According to Vali Nasr, a former U.S. diplomat specializing in Middle Eastern affairs, the Trump administration has no coherent strategy for the region and Iran is exploiting that very fact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Trump administration has made clear that if a U.S. soldier or service member or, in this case, a contractor is killed by Iran or Iranian backed militia, that they will respond. So they set a clear line and they abided by it,” host Bennett stated.

“That is correct,” Nasr replied. “But the problem is that he thought that he can browbeat the Iranians anytime that he wants and he’s not going to get a response. The Iranians are also telling him that, look, we can also respond. This time it might not be a Benghazi, but it might again be a Benghazi in September 2020 right before the elections.”

“They are sending the signal that the path that is he going will end him up in a war, and does he really want that?” he continued. “And you can see Trump is struggling with that. He wants to be tough on Iran, but he really doesn’t want to go to war with Iran and he has checkmated himself.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are some far-right reactionaries the term ‘OK, Boomer’ was perfectly designed for

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

During the 1960s, some members of the Baby Boomer Generation were fond of saying, “Never trust anyone over 30.” And now, ironically, Boomers — or at least some Boomers — have become targets of the dismissive expression, “OK, Boomer,” which is used primarily by Millennials and members of Generation Z. The expression certainly isn’t aimed at everyone over 60; Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is 78, and the 70-year-old Sen. Elizabeth Warren aren’t the typical targets of “OK, Boomer” — in fact, Sanders enjoys more support among Millennials and members of Gen-Z than he among people his own age. But it is typically used out of frustration when a far-right Boomer says something that is clueless, reactionary and painfully out-of-touch; for example, a Millennial or Gen-Z member might offer a mountain of evidence on medical bankruptcies to show how broken the United States’ health care system is — and when the Boomer, indoctrinated by Fox News and AM talk radio, still insists that the U.S. has the best health insurance system in the world, the Millennial or Gen-Z member might respond, “OK, Boomer.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s boasts about economic gains pale in comparison to Obama’s numbers: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been bragging about the stock market as he runs for re-election in 2020, hoping the economy will bolster his problematic polling.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1209266861436809216

There are, however, two major flaws in his argument.

The first is that stock markets are not a representation of the economy, with only 55% of Americans owning any stock.

The second problem is that Trump's market returns are worse than those experienced under President Barack Obama.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Pelosi has McConnell over a a barrel as she delays impeachment trial: ‘This is working beautifully for her’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political analyst Eleanor Clift stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has the upper hand as she deals with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the terms of how the trial of Donald Trump will be conducted.

As Clift explains, "After what Republicans like to characterize as a rush to impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now getting grief from the GOP for slowing down the process. It’s driving President Trump and his allies a bit batty trying to figure out what she’s up to by holding back the articles of impeachment."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image