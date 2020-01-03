Trump has ‘dismantled the national security infrastructure’ — at exactly the moment we need it: CNN’s Jim Sciutto
On Friday, CNN’s Jim Sciutto outlined a significant challenge that is immediately apparent in the wake of the strike that eliminated Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani: the traditional national security apparatus that could help America make life or death decisions around escalating tension with Iran has been gutted.
“Why is it important to go through traditional processes like informing the Gang of Eight?” asked anchor John Berman. “Why is it significant that President Trump chose to brief or tell his friend Lindsey Graham about this before telling others?”
“I’ve spoken to senior members who say he’s upended, bypassed, even dismantled the national security infrastructure, through multiple administrations,” said Sciutto. “Not a Democratic/Republican thing. Hundreds of people whose job it is to help develop policy and inform the president of the consequences, potential consequences of his decision. This president has chosen to bypass that repeatedly.”
“Look at the Syria withdrawal,” continued Sciutto. “That surprised everybody, including commanders on the ground and oftentimes the policymaking follows that decision. That has consequences, because you want your president to be informed when he makes decisions, especially when lives are on the line. This president has chosen not to. If you look at him talking to his pal, the Judiciary Committee chairman as opposed to the Gang of Eight.”
“There are reporting responsibilities, too, between the president and Congress,” added Sciutto. “Congress has the ability to wage war to declare war. But we have seen this template before, right? For instance, when his personal attorney is running Ukraine policy, right? Over those folks in government whose job it is assigned to do. So Americans at home have to decide if that is a policymaking infrastructure and process that they’re comfortable with.”
Mike Pompeo admits on live TV there was no threat to the American homeland from Suleimani
Given the potential enormous risks of destabilizing the region, the Trump administration needed a strong justification for launching the strike that killed infamous Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani. But when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNN to defend the strike, asserting that Suleimani posed an imminent threat, he struggled to respond to some of John Berman's questions.
"[Was there a] specific target overseas?" asked Berman.
"I'm not going to say anything more about the nature of the attack, but know this was not just in Iraq," said Pompeo. "It was using the proxy forces he has manipulated for so long to bring so much destruction to the Shias, Sunnis and Muslims throughout the region. He inflicted harm not only on American lives but created terrible activities supporting Hezbollah, Hamas. Qassim Suleimani was at the center of all of it."
Qasem Soleimani is a ‘revered’ figure in Iran — and his death will force the country to respond: Fareed Zakaria
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," commentator Fareed Zakaria impressed upon viewers just how serious it was that Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani had been killed.
"Soleimani is — it's difficult to convey how revered he is in Iran," said Zakaria. "Imagine the French foreign legion, at the height of the French empire. This guy is regarded in Iran as a completely heroic figure, personally very brave."
"I was wondering, earlier ... I was trying to think of somebody, and I was thinking of De Gaulle, although he became the leader of the country," suggested Cooper.