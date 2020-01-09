Quantcast
Trump has Twitter freakout about Nancy’s Pelosi’s next move on impeachment

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump melted down Thursday morning as signs point to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi handing over the articles of impeachment.

The House speaker will reportedly end her hold soon, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell secured the votes to move forward with a trial without additional witnesses or documents — and the president seemed unnerved by the possibility.

“Pelosi doesn’t want to hand over The Articles of Impeachment,” Trump tweeted, “which were fraudulently produced by corrupt politicians like Shifty Schiff in the first place, because after all of these years of investigations and persecution, they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam!”

