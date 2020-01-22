Trump impeachment trial: 4 stories from first day spell doom for Mitch McConnell
If the score was kept for the first day of the impeachment trial, it would show hefty losses for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
As Former Special Counsel for the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, pointed out, four major headlines perfectly reflect the cracks in the strangle-hold McConnell has had on his party.
First, McConnell was forced to change the impeachment hearing rules. After a huge uprising by Americans demanding to be able to watch the impeachment trial during normal human hours, senators told McConnell he’d lost the votes to hold proceedings after midnight.
Next, McConnell and President Donald Trump’s legal team was slapped in the face with the obviousness of their lack of preparation for the first day. While the White House lawyers were prepared to try the case for Trump and come out swinging to attack Democrats, first, there was a series of votes on the rules for the trial. Either they weren’t told or they didn’t take it seriously. Democrats had prepared their case for the reason that every ounce of information should be allowed to be included in the Senate.
Third, when Republicans brought Democratic lawyer Jonathan Turley to the House to testify why the vote for impeachment was not valid, he made a compelling case that the House should wait to vote until the legal challenges played out in court. Democrats held the vote anyway. While cases are still waiting in court, some since April of last year, the House made the case that extorting a country to hack the election was an imminent threat that needed to be addressed.
Tuesday, Turley admitted that the claim that the president can’t be impeached without an explicit crime is absurd. Particularly, given the fact that the president has blocked any investigation of the potential crimes.
“In this impeachment, the House has decided to go forward on the narrowest articles with the thinnest record of a presidential impeachment in history. However, many senators may be legitimately leery of buying what the White House is selling with its categorical approach. There is a vast array of harmful and corrupt acts that a president can commit outside of the criminal code.
“… The developing defense by the White House is also a mistake. It would again ‘expand the space for executive conduct’ by reducing the definition of impeachable conduct to the criminal code. It is an argument that is as politically unwise as it is constitutionally shortsighted.”
Finally, it became painfully obvious that Trump’s legal team was willing and eager to lie to the U.S. Senate and the American people about the facts of the case.
Before Chief Justice John Roberts, the White House lawyers said that Republicans were barred from participating in the classified depositions. Republicans are actually quoted asking questions in those depositions, so it’s clear they were in attendance. A full 100 members of Congress were able to attend, even if they chose not to.
It all came together for a terrible day for McConnell and the president.
#ImpeachmentTrial Day 1
1 Cracks in McConnell’s control with changes to rules
2 Schiff performs masterclass for lawyers
3 GOP expert witness—Turley—pens article saying White House’s claim that impeachment requires a crime is bogus
4 Trump lawyers caught in “blizzard of lies” pic.twitter.com/Sdudg8atzD
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 22, 2020
While McConnell may feel good that he was able to keep witnesses and evidence out of the impeachment trial so far, at what cost has it come to his endangered Republicans? Even Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was hedging after her vote.
President Trump was briefed by Bill Barr that abuse of power is an impeachable offense: report
President Donald Trump's legal defense team in the impeachment trial has been repeatedly argued that presidential abuse of power does not count as a "high crime" under the United States constitution.
Legal experts have harshly criticized the argument. And as The New York Times reported Tuesday, one critic is Trump's attorney general.
"In summer 2018, when he was still in private practice, Mr. Barr wrote a confidential memo for the Justice Department and Mr. Trump’s legal team to help the president get out of a problem. The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, was pressuring him to answer questions about whether he had illegally impeded the Russia investigation," the newspaper reported.
Adam Schiff schools Republican senators: We’re making it hard for you to say ‘no’ to transparency
The House knows that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the Republicans will all vote down the amendments to the rules to have access to all of the information in the impeachment trial. But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told them, he has no intention of making it easy on them.
One argument the White House has put forth is that they should abide by the Clinton precedent, which gives members the chance to approve witnesses only after the case is made. Schiff said that the decision was made only after 90,000 pages of documents were released by the White House. If President Donald Trump released 90,000 pages of documents, this argument likely wouldn't be happening. Instead, they've stonewalled at every turn.
Senate Republicans unanimously vote to keep their heads in the sand
Senate Republicans held fast on Tuesday and roundly rejected Democrats' attempts to subpoena testimony and documents from the Trump administration as part of the president's impeachment trial.
While the House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), made repeated and compelling arguments for the Senate to obtain evidence at the start of President Donald Trump's trial, votes for subpoenas all fell out the same way. All 47 Democrats in the Senate voted in favor of the subpoenas, while all 53 Republicans opposed.