Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is in a historically weak position to wage war against Iran: WaPo national security reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

Washington Post national security correspondent Greg Miller thinks President Donald Trump is in a historically weak position to wage a potential war with Iran, as he totally lacks credibility both at home and abroad.

In his latest piece of news analysis, Miller argues that Trump’s national security team has been “depleted” by mass resignations, which is leaving him relying on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to guide him through a treacherous international crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a problem, writes Miller, because Pompeo has already gravely damaged his own credibility.

“Pompeo asserted that ‘the world is a safer place today,’ even as Americans were urged to evacuate from Iraq, and that the strike had decreased the chance of conflict with Iran, even as thousands of additional American troops were reportedly being rushed to the Middle East,” he writes.

The president also hasn’t been helped, says Miller, by his attacks on American intelligence agencies, whom he has routinely accused of conspiring against him.

Taking it all together, Miller writes on Twitter that he’s having trouble thinking of another president who has “been on the cusp of war with a thinner roster of national security advisers, weaker relations with western allies or more damaged credibility with [the] public.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez rips Biden: ‘In any other country we would not be in the same party’

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Joe Biden's progressive credentials in a new interview.

The first-year lawmaker endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president against Biden, who she said might as well be a Republican compared to her vision for the Democratic Party, reported New York Magazine.

“Oh God,” she told the magazine. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”

Ocasio-Cortez volunteered for Sanders' 2016 campaign, and she said the Vermont senator should be the party's standard bearer against President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway stumped after reporter grills her over Trump’s threat to commit war crimes

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday found herself stumped after a reporter asked her about President Donald Trump's repeated threats to commit war crimes against Iran.

Trump on Sunday doubled down on his threat to attack Iran's cultural sites, which would be a war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention on Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Testify coward’: Trump buried in ridicule for latest complaint about delayed impeachment trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump complained that he was too busy to be impeached -- and other social media users let him have it.

The president quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Maria Bartiromo's program on Fox Business Network, saying Democrats had delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate because they were "so weak and so pathetic."

“The reason they are not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they are so weak and so pathetic.” @LindseyGrahamSC @MariaBartiromo The great Scam continues. To be spending time on this political Hoax at this moment in our history, when I am so busy, is sad!

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image