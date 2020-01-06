Trump is in a historically weak position to wage war against Iran: WaPo national security reporter

Washington Post national security correspondent Greg Miller thinks President Donald Trump is in a historically weak position to wage a potential war with Iran, as he totally lacks credibility both at home and abroad.

In his latest piece of news analysis, Miller argues that Trump’s national security team has been “depleted” by mass resignations, which is leaving him relying on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to guide him through a treacherous international crisis.

This is a problem, writes Miller, because Pompeo has already gravely damaged his own credibility.

“Pompeo asserted that ‘the world is a safer place today,’ even as Americans were urged to evacuate from Iraq, and that the strike had decreased the chance of conflict with Iran, even as thousands of additional American troops were reportedly being rushed to the Middle East,” he writes.

The president also hasn’t been helped, says Miller, by his attacks on American intelligence agencies, whom he has routinely accused of conspiring against him.

Taking it all together, Miller writes on Twitter that he’s having trouble thinking of another president who has “been on the cusp of war with a thinner roster of national security advisers, weaker relations with western allies or more damaged credibility with [the] public.”

