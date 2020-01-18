Trump ‘is not a very stable genius’: George Conway destroys the president for hyping harsh new book

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway ridiculed President Donald Trump on Saturday over a new book that is rattling the White House.

The book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig.

The book will be officially released on Tuesday, but it appears that Conway received an advance copy.

“So I’m reading a certain book. And … oh my. I’ve never read anything like it. I’m almost at a loss for words. Almost,” Conway tweeted. “Let’s just say, someone is not A Very Stable Genius.”

Let’s just say, someone is not A Very Stable Genius. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 18, 2020

Less than half-an-hour later, Trump offered his own review of the book, which he bashed as being “demeaning and belittling.”

Conway replied to Trump’s tweet, saying the book “is a must-read!”

The book is a must-read!https://t.co/3r6LDSSDQh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 18, 2020

But Conway didn’t stop there, we went on to mock Trump.

It must hurt a lot to know that the people who work with you do not think you’re A Very Stable Genius. https://t.co/ro7sXyS4Xg — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 18, 2020

Conway said it was “sad” that Trump was inadvertently hyping the book.

… and they’ll pretty quickly figure out it’s this one! Sad!https://t.co/3r6LDSSDQh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 18, 2020

He went on to retweet CNN media reporter Brian Stelter, who agreed Trump’s tweet would give the book more attention.

"A Very Stable Genius" has been No. 1 on Amazon for days, but this denouncement will give the book even more attention… https://t.co/wkfpudTyo2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 18, 2020

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, urged his 890,000 Twitter followers to purchase the book.