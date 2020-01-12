Quantcast
Trump launches wild accusation John Kerry funded ‘Middle East Rampage’ terrorist attacks on US

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is watching Fox News on Sunday morning and took a cue from host Peter Hegseth to accuse former Secretary of State John Kerry of funding terrorism against the U.S.

According to the president, “John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage! @foxandfriends @PeteHegseth ”

Nancy Pelosi drops mic on Trump’s habit of projection: ‘When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is’

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday explained that President Donald Trump has a habit of projecting his insecurities about himself onto other people.

Pelosi made the remarks during an appearance on ABC with host George Stephanopoulos.

"I would like to talk about some subjects other than the erratic nature of the president of the United States," Pelosi lamented. "But he has to know that every knock from him is a boost. He's the president who said I should have impeached George Bush because of the war in Iraq and now he's saying I'm obsessed [with impeachment]."

"Frankly, I said, Donald Trump is not worth impeaching," she continued. "But when he crossed that line on Ukraine, he violated the Constitution in such a way that could not be ignored."

Ari Fleischer comes out against resurrecting White House briefings — and blames press ‘hostility’ to Trump

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

In so-called normal times and under business-as-usual administrations the job of White House Press Secretary doesn’t lead to renown or infamy. Those terms — normal, business as usual — don’t apply to Donald Trump’s tenure in the Oval Office, and his press secretaries have become household names mostly for the wrong reasons.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Sean Spicer’s claim to fame is being a terrible liar and an even worse dancer. Sarah Huckabee Sanders distinguished herself by reducing the once-frequent White House press corps briefings to very occasional insult exchanges peppered by lies.  Her successor Stephanie Grisham, meanwhile, spends her time appearing on the One America News Network, Sinclair Broadcast Group stations, and Fox News instead of serving as a liaison between the press corps and the Oval Office.

Trump ghostwriter asked to explain president’s new habit of slurring: ‘We don’t know, it might be early dementia’

Published

54 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Sunday morning, the ghostwriter of Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" was asked about the president's new habit of slurring his words and what it says about his current state.

After sharing clips of the president having trouble speaking when addressing the country on the killing of Iranian military head Qassem Suliemani, host Joy Reid asked author Tony Schwartz if he had ever seen Trump have that much trouble speaking.

"So, the slurring, I've noticed it," host Reid began. "A lot of other reporters have noticed it as they posted about his speeches. He seems to be slurring more and more. did he speak that way when.."

