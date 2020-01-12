Trump launches wild accusation John Kerry funded ‘Middle East Rampage’ terrorist attacks on US

President Donald Trump is watching Fox News on Sunday morning and took a cue from host Peter Hegseth to accuse former Secretary of State John Kerry of funding terrorism against the U.S.

According to the president, “John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage! @foxandfriends @PeteHegseth ”

You can see the tweet below: