Trump lawyer Purpura busted by MSNBC for lying on the Senate floor during impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

Moments after the end of the Saturday’s Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump concluded, MSNBC host Brian Williams pointed out that one of Donald Trump’s attorney’s lied on the Senate floor about the president’s Ukraine scandal– and he had a clip handy to prove it.

Sharing footage of attorney Mike Purpura stating the higher-ups in Ukraine were unaware that Donald Trump was withholding aid until after the government helped him by announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, the MSNBC host called the attorney out.

To make his point that Pupura was being untruthful, Williams then showed a clip of Defense Department official Laura Cooper, who testified that Ukrainians were asking about the delay on the day of the Trump phone call that was the starting point of the impeachment trial.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
