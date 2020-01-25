Trump lawyers attacking Bidens during impeachment trial would blow up in president’s face: ex-GOP lawmaker

On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) warned President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans that if the president’s defense in the Ukraine scheme focuses too much on the supposed corruption of the Bidens, it could backfire.

“The Bidens have been the targets of all of this,” said Curbelo. “I think there’s a possibility — at least a temptation — for the president’s lawyers to attack the Bidens on the Senate floor today. And I’ll just say that would be highly risky.”

“Number one, they risk an admonishment from the chief justice. I don’t think he’s inclined to allow the Senate floor to be used for campaign ads,” said Curbelo. “And secondly, there are a lot of Republicans in the Senate who served with Joe Biden, and who happen to respect him. If those Republicans are offended by today’s presentation, they risk defections on a vote to invite witnesses, or even on the final vote whether to remove the president or not.”

Watch below: