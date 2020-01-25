Trump lawyers attacking Bidens during impeachment trial would blow up in president’s face: ex-GOP lawmaker
On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) warned President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans that if the president’s defense in the Ukraine scheme focuses too much on the supposed corruption of the Bidens, it could backfire.
“The Bidens have been the targets of all of this,” said Curbelo. “I think there’s a possibility — at least a temptation — for the president’s lawyers to attack the Bidens on the Senate floor today. And I’ll just say that would be highly risky.”
“Number one, they risk an admonishment from the chief justice. I don’t think he’s inclined to allow the Senate floor to be used for campaign ads,” said Curbelo. “And secondly, there are a lot of Republicans in the Senate who served with Joe Biden, and who happen to respect him. If those Republicans are offended by today’s presentation, they risk defections on a vote to invite witnesses, or even on the final vote whether to remove the president or not.”
On CNN Saturday, in response to the new video evidence of President Donald Trump discussing fired U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara walked through a major remaining risk to Trump and Senate Republicans in the impeachment trial.
"Just to back up, one of the things that Lev Parnas has been publicly talking about, there's — seems like there's no appetite to have Lev Parnas or anyone else as witnesses on the Republican side," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "Does this tape matter at all?"
"I think it matters in terms of context," said Bharara. "I think it shows the language that Trump used, what his state of mind was. You know, if you look at the strict transcript of the tape, arguably, you could say, look, there was an ambassador, claimed to be bad mouthing the president and claimed he'll be impeached. They had a mission to get rid of the ambassador because they had a different political errand, I guess. So, it's not crazy to argue, if you're just looking at this in isolation, that someone is saying that the president is going to get impeached. She works for the president of the United States in an ambassadorial capacity. He might have a reaction to that."