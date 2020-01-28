Trump-loving conspiracy nuts tout drinking bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure for coronavirus

A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a “dangerous bleach” as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.
The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called “QAnon” conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the “Miracle Mineral Solution” that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.
“I’m going to have to get home, and MMS the whole state,” Sather told fans in a recent video. “MMS the whole shit out of everything.”
“Chief Police 2,” a top QAnon account with over 18,000 followers, similarly promoted a video that touted MMS as not only a cure for coronavirus, but also for HIV and autism.
In reality, writes Sommer, MMS is a potentially deadly concocting that becomes bleaching agent chlorine dioxide when combined with citric acids typically found in lemon juice and lime juice.
“In August, the FDA said it was ‘not aware of any scientific evidence’ that MMS has medical properties,” Sommer reports. “In 2009, a woman who took MMS to avoid contracting malaria died almost immediately after swallowing it for the first time.”
