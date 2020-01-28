Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving conspiracy nuts tout drinking bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure for coronavirus

Published

5 mins ago

on

A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a “dangerous bleach” as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called “QAnon” conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the “Miracle Mineral Solution” that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to have to get home, and MMS the whole state,” Sather told fans in a recent video. “MMS the whole shit out of everything.”

“Chief Police 2,” a top QAnon account with over 18,000 followers, similarly promoted a video that touted MMS as not only a cure for coronavirus, but also for HIV and autism.

In reality, writes Sommer, MMS is a potentially deadly concocting that becomes bleaching agent chlorine dioxide when combined with citric acids typically found in lemon juice and lime juice.

“In August, the FDA said it was ‘not aware of any scientific evidence’ that MMS has medical properties,” Sommer reports. “In 2009, a woman who took MMS to avoid contracting malaria died almost immediately after swallowing it for the first time.”

Read the whole report on bleach-drinking Trump supporters here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving conspiracy nuts tout drinking bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure for coronavirus

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a "dangerous bleach" as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called "QAnon" conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the "Miracle Mineral Solution" that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senators weren’t blindsided by Bolton — but their impeachment coverup got interrupted: columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

John Bolton's explosive claims about President Donald Trump's quid pro quo scheme against Ukraine weren't surprising to anyone paying attention during the impeachment inquiry.

That's why Republican senators self-incriminated themselves by complaining they'd been blindsided by a leaked manuscript of the former national security adviser's upcoming book, reported the Washington Post.

"It’s deeply revealing about the true nature of the GOP coverup," wrote the Post's Greg Sargent.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘They’re crushing us’: GOP House leaders in panic over Democratic fundraising

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico's Jake Sherman reported that House GOP leadership expressed serious alarm about their prospects for reclaiming the majority in a closed-door strategy meeting at the Capitol Hill Club, citing disastrous fundraising numbers at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

"They're kicking our ass," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who noted that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has outraised them by $40 million, and several individual Democratic House challengers are outraising GOP incumbents — not only dimming their hopes of taking back the House, but raising the possibility they could lose even more seats.

Continue Reading
 
 