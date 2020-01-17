Trump picks Fox News lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to defend him during impeachment: CNN

President Donald Trump has added some new names to his legal defense team for his impeachment trial — and all of them make frequent appearances on Fox News.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and Robert Ray are all expected to join President Trump’s legal team” ahead of his Senate trial.

According to Collins, Dershowitz is expected to speak before the United States Senate “to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal.”

Starr is best known for serving as the special prosecutor whose report led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Dershowitz, meanwhile, has become infamous in recent months for his past work representing accused billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was a longtime friend of both Clinton and Trump.

All three of the men tapped by the president regularly offer legal analysis on Fox News and they have all claimed that the case against the president does not meet the threshold for removing him from office.