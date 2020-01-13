Trump promotes internet meme that depicts Pelosi and Schumer as Muslims

President Donald Trump on Monday retweeted a meme that depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Muslims.

In a tweet posted earlier on Monday, Twitter account @D0wn_Under posted a photoshopped picture of Pelosi and Schumer in Islamic clothing and with an Iranian flag in the background. In addition to posting the photo, the Twitter user wrote, “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue.”

The tweet was subsequently retweeted by the president.

Trump’s rise in politics coincided with his embrace of the racist “Birther” conspiracy theory in which he claimed that former President Barack Obama was actually born in Kenya, and thus not eligible to serve as president.

Trump also frequently insinuated that Obama was a Muslim and at one point even declared him the “founder of ISIS.”