Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump prosecuted for ‘flagrantly’ abusing power and violating his oath during impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

Democrats told President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Thursday that he openly and dangerously abused his powers to gain political advantage.

House impeachment managers laid out the evidence for the first of two articles of impeachment against the US leader in the second day of arguments, methodically dismantling Republican claims that Trump did nothing wrong in soliciting electoral help from Ukraine last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the 100 senators sat as jurors, the prosecutors played old videos in which two of the president’s closest defenders said that abuse of power is a clear impeachable offense, puncturing a key White House argument that the US constitution requires a specific crime to remove a president.

“President Trump used the powers of his office to solicit a foreign nation to interfere in our elections for his own personal benefit,” House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, one of the impeachment managers, told the chamber.

“Since President George Washington took office in 1789, no president has abused his power in this way,” Nadler said.

“The president has repeatedly, flagrantly, violated his oath… The president’s conduct is wrong. It is illegal. And it is dangerous.”

‘Loaded with lies’

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats were planning to spend Thursday’s trial session arguing their case on the first impeachment charge, and take on the second — obstruction of Congress — on Friday.

That will be the prosecution’s final day before Trump’s defense takes the Senate podium from Saturday to Tuesday.

Democrats are hoping to break Republican unity and vote with them to remove the president — an uphill battle given the Republicans’ 53-47 majority in the Senate and Trump’s ability to keep his party in line.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are also hoping that, ten months before national elections, the nationally televised hearings will sway voters dubious of impeachment that Trump is unworthy of reelection.

After reports that many republicans were absent from much of Wednesday’s session, House Chaplain Barry Black opened the hearing Thursday with a invocation call to listen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lord, help them remember that listening is often more than hearing,” he said. “It can be an empathetic attentiveness that builds bridges and unity.”

At the White House, Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets attacking the process as “loaded with lies and misrepresentations.”

He attacked Adam Schiff, the chief House prosecutor who led the opening arguments Tuesday, in starkly personal terms, calling him “Shifty Schiff,” and retweeted criticism of the California lawmaker made by White House supporters to Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

High crimes and misdemeanors

Nadler, a longtime adversary of the New York real estate tycoon, challenged a key tenet of the president’s legal defense: that neither of the charges against him, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, constituted a criminal charge matching the US Constitution’s stipulation for “high crimes and misdemeanors” for impeachment.

He reached deep into English law for the origins of the phrase, as defining “offenses against the nation itself.”

And he cited the writings of the men who authored the US constitution in the 1780s, the “framers” much hallowed in US history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The framers were not naive. They knew that power corrupts,” Nadler said.

“Simply stated, impeachment is the constitution’s final answer to a president who mistakes himself for a king.”

Underscoring the point, he taunted Republicans by playing late 1990s videos of Trump’s most steadfast Senate defender, Lindsey Graham, and a member of his legal team, storied criminal defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz, both saying that abuse of power was indeed an impeachable charge.

Biden and Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Nadler, another impeachment manager, Sylvia Garcia, methodically detailed how Trump’s using the pressure of aid to get dirt from Ukraine on his potential 2020 reelection rival Joe Biden was done for purely political reasons, She insisted there was no evidence backing Trump’s claims that he was legitimately probing corruption.

She played videos of Trump officials, including the head of the FBI, dismissing his claim that Ukraine helped Democrats in the 2016 election.

“Where did this theory come from? You guessed it: the Russians,” Garcia said in the nationally televised hearing.

“What is so dangerous is that President Trump is helping them perpetuate this — our own president is helping our adversary attack our processes.”

And, in a surprise, Garcia picked through the connections that former vice president Biden and his son Hunter had with Ukraine — the son had served on the board of a leading Ukrainian energy firm — to demonstrate there were no grounds for any allegations of corruption against them.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Three American firefighters killed fighting unprecedented bushfires in Australia

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Three American crew helping to battle Australia's devastating bushfires were killed Thursday when their water-bombing plane crashed in mountainous terrain during a sortie to tackle another outbreak of the deadly blazes.

Officials said the Hercules C-130 plane erupted in a large fireball on impact in a national park the Snowy Mountains shortly before 1:30 pm (0230 GMT).

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons had said earlier in the day that high winds were making flying the water tankers "very difficult".

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator attacked Lt Col Vindman for not being patriotic — while she was ignoring the impeachment trial

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) attacked veteran and former Soviet escapee Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman while she was supposed to be attending the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Blackburn, who's been criticized for not paying attention, was either tweeting from the chamber or left the Senate floor to tweet out her displeasure of the former Iraq vet.

"Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President!" Blackburn said. "How is that not vindictive?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Marsha Blackburn lashes out at conservative pundit — and pretends she’s a ‘busy mama’

Published

49 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has spent most of the impeachment trial not paying attention. Now a conservative is calling her out for spending her third day in a row ignoring the proceedings.

She spent the first day of debate about amendments to the rules speaking with Fox News when she was supposed to be on the Senate floor.

Wednesday, Blackburn and other members, including some Democrats, spent the evening leaving the chamber.

Finally, on the third day of the impeachment trial, Blackburn was spotted reading a book that had nothing to do with impeachment.

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called her out on it, only to get a snippy and sarcastic response.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image