Trump rants about the YMCA after being asked about his call for more NATO involvement in the Middle East
In the wake of the US-Iranian crisis, President Trump has expressed that he wants America’s NATO allies to be more involved in the Middle East. During a press conference this Thursday, Trump was asked by a reporter to elaborate on that concept and he started out by sharing the name he came up with for the potential new endeavor.
“And I actually had a name,” Trump said. “NATO — right? And then you have ‘ME’ — Middle East. You’d call it, NATOME.”
“I said, ‘What a beautiful name,'” Trump continued, recounting an alleged conversation he had with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg. “NATOME — I’m good at names, right? USMCA — like the song, YMCA. Nobody could remember … I said, ‘think of the song, YMCA,’ now everybody says it. They don’t remember the previous name of a bad deal, commonly known as NAFTA.’
Watch:
Commentary
Greed, stupidity and raw instinct was the driving force behind Trump’s attack on Iran
The simplest explanation is often the correct one.
Why did Donald Trump order the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and by doing so push the United States and Iran to the brink of war?
This article was originally published at Salon
It is more than reasonable to conclude that Donald Trump ordered this killing to distract the American people from his impeachment and many other scandals. Trump also escalated a conflict with Iran for other self-interested reasons such as pride, ego and, very likely, greed. Trump and his advisers also calculated that a war with Iran would help him in the 2020 election.
Trump announces sweeping changes to key environmental law
US President Donald Trump's administration announced Thursday sweeping changes to an environmental law that would speed up the construction of highways, airports and pipelines.
Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), signed into law by Richard Nixon in 1970, all major infrastructure projects must be subject to environmental impact assessment by relevant agencies.
NEPA was the US' first major environmental law and designed "to create and maintain conditions under which man and nature can exist in productive harmony," and has proved an obstacle to the current administration's efforts to accelerate fossil fuel extraction.
Trump rants about the YMCA after being asked about his call for more NATO involvement in the Middle East
In the wake of the US-Iranian crisis, President Trump has expressed that he wants America's NATO allies to be more involved in the Middle East. During a press conference this Thursday, Trump was asked by a reporter to elaborate on that concept and he started out by sharing the name he came up with for the potential new endeavor.
"And I actually had a name," Trump said. "NATO -- right? And then you have 'ME' -- Middle East. You'd call it, NATOME."