Trump ripped for ‘mops and buckets’ plan for climate change: ‘Imagine being this proud of being this ignorant’

President Donald Trump on Saturday laid out his plan for New Yorkers to use “mops and buckets” to deal with rising sea levels from climate change.

In the president’s mind, simply cleaning up after devastating floods is a superior option than stopping climate change or building a seal wall to protect New York.

“A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway. It will also look terrible,” Trump claimed. “Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet commentatators wondered about the commander-in-chief’s grasp of the scale of the crisis.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

#BREAKING Man Who Doesn't Understand How Toilets Work Doesn't Understand How Climate Change Works — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 18, 2020

Trump asking New Yorkers to get their mops and buckets ready is just like how he asked Californians to rake their forests in the wake of devastating wildfires. It’s a modern version of Marie Antoinette asking starving peasants to eat cake. Trump is golfing while the world burns. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your answer to global warning is mops and buckets? No wonder why Greta Thunberg is making you look like a fool. No wonder why YOUR OWN HOMETOWN OF NEW YORK CITY DESPISES YOU SO MUCH. What’s it like to never be able to go home again without constant protest? Pretty bad. Huh? — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being this proud of being this ignorant. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Shorter: Trump admits wall won't work. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 18, 2020

Mop this > 💩 — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering Staten Island is a #TurdReich stronghold, YOU may want to get your mops and buckets ready to help them. Oh, and bring some paper towels too, you trashtastic travesty. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wherein the president of the United States is rooting for "rare storms" exacerbated by climate change to pummel New York City and suggests a solution of "mops & buckets." — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 18, 2020

"Good for me… not for thee" – CheetoVonTweeto circa 2020 pic.twitter.com/WT8nlIo66c — Chacmool (@jjwilson23) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mops and buckets for hurricanes, rakes for wildfires. Who knew that a trip to Home Depot could help with so many natural disasters — aly murray (@overhubbed) January 18, 2020

"Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!" – Jesus, 2 Corinthians — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) January 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweep those forests & mop those oceans! That’s what I’ve always said, Donnie! — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 18, 2020

Does it hurt to be that ignorant? — Sergio Siano (@siano4progress) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

10-15 flushes would surely do it. But hopefully it only takes one. pic.twitter.com/rUmQMg950f — Impeachments* Are FOREVER (@OK_Dumbass) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT