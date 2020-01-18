Quantcast
Trump ripped for ‘mops and buckets’ plan for climate change: ‘Imagine being this proud of being this ignorant’

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday laid out his plan for New Yorkers to use “mops and buckets” to deal with rising sea levels from climate change.

In the president’s mind, simply cleaning up after devastating floods is a superior option than stopping climate change or building a seal wall to protect New York.

“A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway. It will also look terrible,” Trump claimed. “Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!”

Internet commentatators wondered about the commander-in-chief’s grasp of the scale of the crisis.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
