Trump urges ‘mops and buckets’ as his superior response to rising sea levels from climate change

President Donald Trump’s Saturday at Trump International Golf Club did not seem to relax the commander-in-chief.

Upon returning to Mar-a-Lago, Trump lashed out the highly-anticipated upcoming book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig for being “demeaning and belittling.”

He also attacked a plan to build a sea wall to protect New York City from climate change for economic, intellectual, environmental and aesthetic reasons.

“A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway. It will also look terrible,” Trump argued.

He then presented his counter-proposal.

“Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!” the commander-in-chief suggested.

