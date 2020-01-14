Trump said he’d pay legal fees of Giuliani’s business partners — then denied knowing them

In October, when asked about indicted Rudy Giuliani business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, President Donald Trump played dumb, saying “I don’t know those gentlemen.”

But that is decidedly at odds with an email released as part of a trove of documents given by Parnas to the House Intelligence Committee, which suggests that Trump approved legal counsel for Parnas and Fruman just days before denying he knew them to reporters:

Trump, in October: "I don't know those gentlemen" Trump, also in October: approves legal counsel for "those gentlemen" pic.twitter.com/uCIRAAmOtf — Ilya Marritz (@ilyamarritz) January 14, 2020

Parnas and Fruman were indicted on campaign finance charges relating to their roles in the scheme to withhold military aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to force him to announce an “investigation” of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family. Giuliani, currently serving as Trump’s attorney, is reportedly also under investigation for the affair.