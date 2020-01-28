Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump said ‘tens of thousands’ were outside his N.J. rally in Wildwood — but here’s what we found

Published

15 mins ago

on

There was a big crowd in Wildwood on Tuesday night, just not as big as President Donald Trump claimed at his rally.“We have tens of thousands of people outside.” Trump told those inside the Wildwoods …

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump said ‘tens of thousands’ were outside his N.J. rally in Wildwood — but here’s what we found

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump makes case for reelection — blasting ‘demented hoaxes’ of the Democrats

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Rep. Van Drew pledged his ‘undying support’ to Trump — but it wasn’t that way when he was a Democrat.

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 