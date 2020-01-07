Trump says Mark Zuckerberg told him he is ‘number one’ on Facebook
President Donald Trump boasted Monday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him at dinner he is “number one” on the global social media platform.
“I had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day and he said ‘I’d like to congratulate you… you are number one on Facebook,'” Trump said.
The president, speaking in a live interview with right-wing radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, did not specify when the dinner happened.
A spokesman for Facebook said the last such dinner took place in October.
The president noted the importance of social media to his messaging, which depends on bypassing much of the professional news media, which he accuses of bias against him.
Trump, who has nearly 70 million followers on Twitter, told Limbaugh that without the platform, “I think we’d be lost.”
“We wouldn’t be able to get the truth out,” he said.
US social media platforms have come under criticism for enabling misinformation and fake news in the build-up to the 2020 presidential election.
Trump himself has repeatedly used Facebook and Twitter to push untrue statements and conspiracy theories.
Both those platforms have responded by saying they will not attempt to weed out lies from politicians because their statements fall under the category of “newsworthy” content.
Trump is number one on Facebook in terms of political ad spending, leading to accusations that the company is unduly influenced by the Republican.
At the October dinner at the White House, Trump and Zuckerberg were reportedly joined by Facebook board member Peter Thiel.
After, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren called for transparency over Facebook’s links to Trump.
“What did they talk about?” Warren tweeted.
Trump says Mark Zuckerberg told him he is ‘number one’ on Facebook
President Donald Trump boasted Monday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him at dinner he is "number one" on the global social media platform.
"I had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day and he said 'I'd like to congratulate you... you are number one on Facebook,'" Trump said.
The president, speaking in a live interview with right-wing radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, did not specify when the dinner happened.
A spokesman for Facebook said the last such dinner took place in October.
The president noted the importance of social media to his messaging, which depends on bypassing much of the professional news media, which he accuses of bias against him.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s real estate empire has been a security risk since Day 1 — now it’s a major target for Iran
The killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani has placed a bullseye on President Donald Trump's properties around the world -- especially his signature midtown Manhattan tower.
The president recently changed his address from Trump Tower to Mar-A-Lago, but the Fifth Avenue residential building remains the center of his family's real estate empire -- and a major target should Iran carry through its threat to retaliate for the assassination, reported The Daily Beast.
More than one billion animals killed in Australia wildfires called a ‘very conservative’ estimate
As Australia's catastrophic wildfires rage on with no end in sight, University of Sydney ecologist Chris Dickman said the number of animals killed in the blazes has topped one billion—a horrifying figure that the scientist described as a "very conservative" estimate.
Dickman told HuffPost late Monday that the original estimate of nearly 500 million animals killed was based solely on figures from the state of New South Wales (NSW) and excluded groups of animals that have been devastated by the wildfires, which have scorched 18 million acres of land, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed at least 25 people.