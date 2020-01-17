Trump scalded for adding Dershowitz and Starr to impeachment team: ‘Invite clowns — expect a circus’

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by adding attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his impeachment defense team.

Starr served as independent counsel during Bill Clinton’s impeachment, and both attorneys helped late financier Jeffrey Epstein secure a sweetheart deal as he battled dozens of sex abuse claims by teenage girls.

Dershowitz has been accused of sex abuse by one of Epstein’s victims, and Starr was ousted as president of Baylor University in 2016 after an investigation into his handling of sexual assault claims against football players.

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who dropped an investigation into Trump University in 2013 after receiving a campaign donation from the future president’s foundation, will also join the team.

I can just hear Trump swanning around Mar-a-Lago bragging, "These are the guys that kept Epstein out of jail!" https://t.co/zNu3KlCCRw — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 17, 2020

Isnt Dershowitz an unindicted co conspirator of Epstein? What is it with the GOP and pedophiles? https://t.co/vHzKq0g9Pv — Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) January 17, 2020

In other words, Dershowitz will argue the exact opposite of the position of the Framers of the Constitution. https://t.co/a8VmgIYk06 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 17, 2020

I guess Dracula and Hitler's Ghost were not available. https://t.co/w3vBMteFTw — Roy Edroso (@edroso) January 17, 2020

if you recite the names on Trump’s legal team three times, the Star Wars cantina music starts playing — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr was the one fired from his job at Baylor U for covering up the rape of students by football stars? And Dershowitz is the one who was unapologetically close to sex trafficker and pedophile Epstein and often visited Rape Island, right? I just don't want to mix them up. — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) January 17, 2020

Is part of Dershowitz's arguments on the Senate floor going to be about his perfect sex life? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr

Alan Dershowitz

Pam Bondi Invite clowns, expect a circus. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 17, 2020

Just truly amazed at "Epstein didn't kill himself" existing as a meme among Trump supporters. Alexander Acosta, Alan Dershowitz, William Barr, Trump himself. It's nuts how much of Trump's inner circle are people who were either close to Epstein or helped him escape justice. — Jon, but wintry (in a non-religious way) (@JonIsAwesomest) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz aren't the bottom of the barrel. They're picking up the barrel and seeing what hideous creatures might be living in the decaying ground underneath the barrel. — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) January 17, 2020

This isn’t going to help Dershowitz’s social life on Martha’s Vineyard — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr and Dershowitz. It’s a murderer’s row of rapists’ best friends. So yeah it makes sense trump would pick them. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 17, 2020

My God, Trump's impeachment team is going to be sexual abusers and enables rogues' gallery. Dershowitz, Starr, and Ray.. At least it's on-brand — Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) January 17, 2020

"Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer and confidant Alan Dershowitz defending Donald Trump" seems like worst-timeline mad libs. — Just Plain Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) January 17, 2020

In addition to his many other defects, like many other aging people locked in the past, Trump sees everything as it looked in the late 80s or 90s. He thinks Rudy, Dershowitz and Starr are who they were then and not the discredited shadows of their former selves they are today. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 17, 2020

How many scandals does Alan Dershowitz have? I’ve lost count. Odd choice for a defense attorney. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 17, 2020

Great, now we get to hear long rambling stories about underwear massages https://t.co/vbrsMzFjY9 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) January 17, 2020

Wait, what? Kenn Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray, and a couple other Fox News lawyers will be representing Trump in the impeachment trial. He’s literally being represented by Fox. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 17, 2020