Trump scalded for adding Dershowitz and Starr to impeachment team: 'Invite clowns — expect a circus'

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by adding attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his impeachment defense team.

Starr served as independent counsel during Bill Clinton’s impeachment, and both attorneys helped late financier Jeffrey Epstein secure a sweetheart deal as he battled dozens of sex abuse claims by teenage girls.

Dershowitz has been accused of sex abuse by one of Epstein’s victims, and Starr was ousted as president of Baylor University in 2016 after an investigation into his handling of sexual assault claims against football players.

