Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump screeches ‘READ THE TRANSCRIPT’ amid Schiff’s opening statement — and it quickly backfires

Published

24 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump may be out of the country on official business, but his mind was back in Washington on his impeachment trial.

The president tweeted out one of his catchphrases as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered a point-by-point rebuttal to Republican defenses of Trump’s actions and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to rush through an acquittal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” Trump tweeted in all caps from Davos, Switzerland.

Other social media users mocked his blurted response.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell blinks and dials back Senate rules on excluding evidence and midnight hearings

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reportedly changed course on some of the most controversial aspects of his impeachment trial rules.

NBC's Josh Lederman reported that senators will now no longer have to vote to admit each piece of evidence. Instead, evidence will automatically be admitted unless there is an objection.

McConnell's original rules also gave House managers two days for opening remarks. Changes to the rules will allow up to three days for both sides, reports said.

At the last minute, a change to this provision: House evidence now will be admitted automatically unless there's an objection, rather than requiring a pro-active vote to admit it https://t.co/F0O1c6jg0o

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump screeches ‘READ THE TRANSCRIPT’ amid Schiff’s opening statement — and it quickly backfires

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may be out of the country on official business, but his mind was back in Washington on his impeachment trial.

The president tweeted out one of his catchphrases as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered a point-by-point rebuttal to Republican defenses of Trump's actions and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's efforts to rush through an acquittal.

"READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!" Trump tweeted in all caps from Davos, Switzerland.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

There are more people in battleground states who want Trump removed than approve of his presidency: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is quickly losing support among the American people, but more critical, he's losing support in battleground states he needs to be reelected in 2020.

As the Washington Post pointed out, the recent CNN poll shows a swing in the approval rating for the president. Not only has the president lost support among women, he's lost support among his own loyalists, who admit that Trump is guilty.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image