Trump screeches ‘READ THE TRANSCRIPT’ amid Schiff’s opening statement — and it quickly backfires

President Donald Trump may be out of the country on official business, but his mind was back in Washington on his impeachment trial.

The president tweeted out one of his catchphrases as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered a point-by-point rebuttal to Republican defenses of Trump’s actions and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to rush through an acquittal.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” Trump tweeted in all caps from Davos, Switzerland.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

Other social media users mocked his blurted response.

We did. Hence the impeachment. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 21, 2020

“I want you to do us a favor though” — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) January 21, 2020

the one where you mention Burisma and the Bidens but not corruption? Yes, I read that one. The one where you linked investigation to aid (“I would like you to do us a favor though”)? Yup, read it. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2020

WE DID! YOU ASKED FOR A PERSONAL FAVOR IN EXCHANGE FOR AN OFFICIAL ACT. PLEASE RESIGN! — ml8_ml8 (@ml8_ml8) January 21, 2020

Don’t mind me. I’m just here waiting for trump to actually release the transcripts. All he has released was a call summary. And even that summary was enough to impeach him. pic.twitter.com/3Qd7D3cE9M — Todd Awesome (@ToddJAwesome) January 21, 2020

“I would like you to do us a favor though.” Thanks for the reminder of what got us here in the first place. But if you’d like to clear things up, feel free to go to the Senate and testify. Under oath. Coward-in-Chief — Jean L.P. Jaurès ⚖️ (@larsp2740) January 21, 2020

We read the memorandum you released (you did not release an actual transcript), and you’re guilty as fuck. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) January 21, 2020

There have been 15 previous Senate impeachment trials, EVERYONE has had witnesses, is this clear enough, but then every presidential candidate has released their taxes. #ImpeachmentTrial — (@fortismind) January 21, 2020

THERE ARE NO TRANSCRIPTS. IT SAYS SO IN THE DOCUMENT ITSELF. It’s a memorandum, #DerangedDonald . And there’s plenty of other evidence. pic.twitter.com/8FXbnySY3P — GoodMansBrother (@DreierFrode) January 21, 2020