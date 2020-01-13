Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump signed off on killing Suleimani months ago — undercutting ‘imminent threat’ claims: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump Trump authorized the killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani seven months ago, according to administration sources.

Trump signed off on killing Suleimani in June if Iran’s increased aggression resulted in the death of an American, according to five current and former senior administration officials, which raises new questions about the justification for ordering the airstrike, reported NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been a number of options presented to the president over the course of time,” a senior administration official said.

That source told NBC News that aides placed Suleimani’s assassination on the list of options “some time ago.”

Administration officials have claimed Suleimani’s killing was ordered in response to an “imminent threat,” which the president has claimed — without evidence — involved up to four embassies.

Former national security adviser John Bolton urged Trump to approve Suleimani’s killing in June, after Iran shot down a U.S. drone, but the president said at that time he would not agree unless Iran killed an American.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also wanted Trump to approve Suleimani’s killing at that time, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pompeo, who was Trump’s first CIA director, has consistently urged the president to take a more aggressive approach to Suleimani.

Trump’s second national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, also discussed killing Suleimani as early as 2017.

The president ordered a drone strike that killed Suleimani on Jan. 3 near the Baghdad airport after an Iranian-backed militia killed Iraqi-American defense contractor Nawres Hamid a few days earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump signed off on killing Suleimani months ago — undercutting ‘imminent threat’ claims: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump Trump authorized the killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani seven months ago, according to administration sources.

Trump signed off on killing Suleimani in June if Iran's increased aggression resulted in the death of an American, according to five current and former senior administration officials, which raises new questions about the justification for ordering the airstrike, reported NBC News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The IRS tried to crack down on rich people using an ‘abusive’ tax deduction — but it hasn’t gone so well

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

In March 2019, the IRS added a scheme to its annual “Dirty Dozen” list of “the worst of the worst tax scams.” That same scheme was targeted, just weeks earlier, when the U.S. Department of Justice filed a fraud lawsuit against a handful of promoters allegedly responsible for generating more than $2 billion in improper tax write-offs. And the Senate Finance Committee has been investigating that very same racket, recently demanding thousands of pages of documents from six promoters. Lawmakers from both parties have introduced legislation to halt the same practice.

The scheme they’re all trying to kill is what’s called a “syndicated conservation easement,” which the IRS calls “abusive” and says has resulted in bogus deductions for the rich that have cost the U.S. Treasury billions in revenues.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump sent aides out to lie about the Suliemani killing and now it has blown up in his face: Morning Joe

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

According to the panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," any political benefit Donald Trump might have derived in killing Iranian military leader Qassem Suelimani with a drone attack was frittered away when the White House lied about the reasons for the killing -- which has been exposed by top White House officials fumbling the cover story on morning cable shows.

As host Joe Scarborough explained, the downfall of the White House story has been the ever-changing details that show officials are making it up as they go along.

Reacting to Defense Secretary Mark Esper's appearances on the Sunday cable shows where the best he could say was that President Trump "believed" multiple embassy attacks were planned -- and then he admitted he had not seen any intel to confirm that -- Scarborough stated, "In the end, killing of Suleimani, probably most influential military leader across the Middle East over the past 30 years, when that isn't enough, you had to make things up. Of course, they made things up from the very beginning: the attack was imminent. they were coming for us."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image