Trump signs long-awaited North American trade deal
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the new USMCA North American trade pact with Canada and Mexico into law, pronouncing a “glorious future” for US industry.
The USMCA, crafted over years of negotiation between the three countries, replaces the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.
Trump has long campaigned against NAFTA, which he said resulted in shipping US jobs abroad.
“Today, we are finally ending the NAFTA nightmare,” he said at the new treaty’s signing ceremony in the White House.
Analysts say USMCA retains many elements of NAFTA, a mammoth deal that created a free trade zone across all of North America, shaking up entire industries and supply chains.
Economists say that overall NAFTA increased growth and raised the standard of living in North America, binding the three countries in a complex web of trade rules and services.
But the new deal does change content rules on auto manufacturing, to boost US jobs, and requires higher salaries for some Mexican auto workers.
It also makes changes to e-commerce, intellectual property protections and dispute settlement for investors, as well as imposing tougher labor provisions, requiring reforms to Mexico’s laws.
Mexico ratified the new agreement December 10, and Canada is expected to follow suit in coming weeks.
For Trump, the “colossal victory” of USMCA fits neatly into his “America first” campaign message ahead of a difficult November reelection fight and his current battle to see off impeachment over alleged abuse of power.
“Two decades of politicians ran for office vowing to replace NAFTA… yet when selected they never even tried,” he told government members, lawmakers, union representatives and selected workers assembled at the White House’s South Portico.
“I’m not like those other politicians — I guess in many ways,” he said. “I keep my promises.”
Under NAFTA, “we lost our jobs, we closed our factories and other countries built our cars. But we changed that,” he said. “The USMCA closed these terrible loopholes.”
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who led Washington’s negotiations both with USMCA and the recent truce in an even higher-stakes trade battle with China, called it a “great, historic agreement.”
NAFTA, he said, had been “highly controversial from the start” and many lawmakers subsequently “came to regret” their support.
© 2020 AFP
‘You’re lying again’: Twitter fires back at Lindsey Graham’s claim that ‘Biden’s behavior was harmful to the United States’
In a series of tweets this Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave his opinion that additional testimony in the impeachment effort against President Trump is "unnecessary," regardless of the leaked revelations from an unpublished manuscript of John Bolton's upcoming book. According to Graham, "one could assume everything attributable to John Bolton is accurate and still the House case would fall well below the standards to remove a president from office."
Graham then turned the focus of his thread to Joe Biden, writing that "there is ample evidence for the President to be concerned about conflicts of interest on behalf of Hunter Biden and that Vice President Joe Biden’s failure to take appropriate action was unacceptable."
‘Let’s find out the truth’: Fox News host battles Jim Jordan over why there should be witnesses in a trial
Fox News host Martha MacCallum challenged Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a member of the president's impeachment defense team, about why Republicans will not allow witnesses in Donald Trump's Senate trial.
"With regard to [former National Security Adviser] John Bolton," MacCallum said at the conclusion of a Fox News interview on Wednesday, "one of the things that you hammered home during the House side of this process was that all of this [evidence against Trump] is hearsay."
"But now you have John Bolton saying that he was in the room, that he knows the president's thinking on this," the Fox News host continued. "The president has flatly denied that, says it isn't true. But how do you get past that?"
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Bolton urged House Dems to investigate Ukraine ambassador’s firing two days before impeachment launched
Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) blew up President Donald Trump's claims that John Bolton kept his concerns about Ukraine to himself.
The New York Democrat, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, revealed Wednesday that Bolton urged him "unprompted" in September to look into the ousting of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this “nonsense” a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020