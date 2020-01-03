Trump slammed for confusing morning tweet on Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump’s first public response to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was tweeting out a pixelated image of the American flag, but his first public statement wasn’t much more expansive.

The president ordered the killing of Soleimani in response to the Iran-backed siege of the U.S. embassy in Iraq, and he tweeted out a baffling statement Friday morning.

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Other Twitter users were confused.

25th Amendment and a ticket to the Hague before this man gets us all killed https://t.co/3Vbu2aC37u — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 3, 2020

Trump is just dropping vague, wrong, unhelpful comments into a tense and volatile situation. #facepalm https://t.co/KdUUsuIuv2 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 3, 2020

What does this even mean??? https://t.co/3OX5Bq2ILX — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) January 3, 2020

We are being brought to war by a dingbat fortune cookie. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 3, 2020

Every time you say something I get sad that words exist — Saša Stanišić (@sasa_s) January 3, 2020

Tell us how @EricTrump knew about this and congress didn’t ?! https://t.co/dBVWztd8F6 — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 3, 2020

You’re an ignorant cowardly draft-dodging sociopath with no strategic plan or regard for human life other than your own. Get the fuck off twitter and do whatever you can NOT to start WWIII… #Trump #Iran #Soleimani — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 3, 2020

All I know is when Obama was president, #WWIII never trended on Twitter. True story. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 3, 2020

Trump never fought a war, but never lost a bankruptcy. — Zina Spezakis for Congress NJ09 ✊🏼🇺🇸🌈 (@ZSpezakis) January 3, 2020

You ordered the killing of Suleimani without consulting Congress. You pulled US out of deals and lost our allies. NYC is now preparing for terrorist attacks. You don’t know the art of the deal and couldn’t negotiate a turtle out of its shell ! You’ve started a war! — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 3, 2020

I’ll leave this here for no reason. pic.twitter.com/vDNdKCIcWb — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) January 3, 2020