Trump slammed for confusing morning tweet on Soleimani killing

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s first public response to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was tweeting out a pixelated image of the American flag, but his first public statement wasn’t much more expansive.

The president ordered the killing of Soleimani in response to the Iran-backed siege of the U.S. embassy in Iraq, and he tweeted out a baffling statement Friday morning.

January 3, 2020

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

UK government begs US and Iran to step back from war: ‘We urge all parties to de-escalate’

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

The United Kingdom urged President Donald Trump to step back from war with Iran, saying that neither the U.S. or U.K. governments would benefit from further conflict.

The U.K. had actively supported the multilateral nuclear deal with the Iran government reached under the Obama administration and criticized Trump's decision to withdraw from that pact, and the U.S. ally criticized the president's order to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, reported Business Insider.

Chief Justice Roberts is a master of thoughtful rhetoric — but his judicial record tells another story

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 3, 2020

When he waxed eloquent this week about justice and the role of federal courts, Chief Justice John Roberts sounded like a philosopher king. Perhaps mindful of the forthcoming Senate impeachment trial over which he will preside, Roberts wrote in his year-end report that, “We should reflect on our duty to judge without fear or favor, deciding each matter with humility, integrity and dispatch,” adding, “[W]e should each resolve to do our best to maintain the public’s trust that we are faithfully discharging our solemn obligation to equal justice under law.”
