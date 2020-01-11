Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump snarls at Nancy Pelosi for ‘impeachment hoax’ in Twitter meltdown

Published

29 mins ago

on

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ( D-CA) and the Democrats in a furious fusillade of tweets over what he called the “impeachment hoax.”

After a fairly quiet morning, the president unleashed a series of tweets as House Democrats prepare to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

“New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere. A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now,” he wrote before adding, “Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then tweeted, “Now the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are asking @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell to do the job that they were unable to do. They proved NOTHING but my total innocence in the House, despite the most unfair & biased hearings in the history of Congress. Now they demand fairness!”

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump snarls at Nancy Pelosi for ‘impeachment hoax’ in Twitter meltdown

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ( D-CA) and the Democrats in a furious fusillade of tweets over what he called the "impeachment hoax."

After a fairly quiet morning, the president unleashed a series of tweets as House Democrats prepare to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

"New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere. A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now," he wrote before adding, "Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘He could win the caucuses,’ Pollster says as Bernie Sanders leads gold-standard Iowa survey for first time

Published

50 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

With just three weeks until Iowa will hold the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party's presidential primary race, Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the field, according to results released Friday evening.

The "gold-standard" poll from Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom has Sanders (I-Vt.) at 20% followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 17%, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16%, and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15%. The margin of error is +/- 3.7 percentage points.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Joe and Hunter Biden should call Trump’s bluff — and offer to testify

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump just delivered a gift to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, if they’re savvy enough to take it. “I’m going to leave it to the Senate, but I’d like to hear from the whistleblower, I’d like to hear from shifty Schiff, I’d like to hear from Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Trump announced at a White House event on Thursday, opening the door to testimony by witnesses at his upcoming trial in the Senate.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 