Trump snarls at Nancy Pelosi for ‘impeachment hoax’ in Twitter meltdown

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ( D-CA) and the Democrats in a furious fusillade of tweets over what he called the “impeachment hoax.”

After a fairly quiet morning, the president unleashed a series of tweets as House Democrats prepare to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

“New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere. A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now,” he wrote before adding, “Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!”



He then tweeted, “Now the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are asking @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell to do the job that they were unable to do. They proved NOTHING but my total innocence in the House, despite the most unfair & biased hearings in the history of Congress. Now they demand fairness!”

You can see the tweets below:

