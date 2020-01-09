Trump ‘statue of liberty’ burned in Slovenian town
Suspected vandals on Thursday burned a wooden statue of US President Donald Trump built last year by a group of villagers to criticize populist politics, local authorities said.
The eight-meter-high (26 feet) statue of Trump complete with his trademark mane, blue suit, white shirt and red tie was built last August. It was named “statue of liberty” by architect Tomaz Schlegl who wanted it to serve as a criticism of populist politics.
Initially installed in the Sela pri Kamniku village, 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the capital Ljubljana, the statue was moved in December to the nearby town of Moravce after protests by villagers annoyed at the increase of tourists wanting to see it.
But shortly after its arrival to Moravce, vandals damaged the statue by drawing a moustache on its face in a clear reference to Adolf Hitler.
Early Thursday, firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze that completely destroyed the statue. Police are expected to launch an investigation, according to Moravce mayor Milan Balazic.
“This is an attack against art and tolerance … against Europe’s fundamental values,” Balazic told AFP, adding many tourists had come to see the statue since it was installed last month.
Balazic had paid 1,500 euros ($1,700) for moving the statue to Moravce, seeing it as an opportunity to promote his small town.
Architect Schlegl said he saw the suspected arson as an act against Trump given recent escalation of tensions after the US ordered a deadly strike against an Iranian general.
“I believe these attacks are understandable bearing in mind what’s happening in the world,” Schlegl told AFP.
Slovenia, a member of NATO since 2004, announced Wednesday that it was evacuating its six soldiers deployed in Iraq as part of the alliance’s training mission following Iran’s retaliatory attacks against US troops.
Balazic said he planned to install a new sculpture, calling it the “tolerance statue” though this time it would be made of more durable material — rather than wood — and it would not depict the US president.
© 2020 AFP
Trump ‘statue of liberty’ burned in Slovenian town
Suspected vandals on Thursday burned a wooden statue of US President Donald Trump built last year by a group of villagers to criticise populist politics, local authorities said.
The eight-metre-high (26 feet) statue of Trump complete with his trademark mane, blue suit, white shirt and red tie was built last August. It was named "statue of liberty" by architect Tomaz Schlegl who wanted it to serve as a criticism of populist politics.
Initially installed in the Sela pri Kamniku village, 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the capital Ljubljana, the statue was moved in December to the nearby town of Moravce after protests by villagers annoyed at the increase of tourists wanting to see it.
Breaking Banner
Trump has Twitter freakout about Nancy’s Pelosi’s next move on impeachment
President Donald Trump melted down Thursday morning as signs point to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi handing over the articles of impeachment.
The House speaker will reportedly end her hold soon, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell secured the votes to move forward with a trial without additional witnesses or documents -- and the president seemed unnerved by the possibility.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s argument that Iran was an ‘imminent’ threat isn’t true — according to Trump administration’s unclassified memo: report
According to a report in Business Insider, the language in a memo distributed to U.S. senators by President Donald Trump attempting to justify the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani is at odds with the administration's previous justification of teh need to act due to an "imminent threat."
The report notes that Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) posted a tweet on Wednesday night -- with a screenshot of the memo, parts of which were blacked out for security reasons -- with an explanation by the senator that it not only fails to make the case, but undercuts it.