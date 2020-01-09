Trump supporter draws handgun in shopping mall argument over MAGA hat

A Trump supporter drew a handgun during an argument over his “Make America Great Again” hat.
Police said a man wearing a red hat showing support for President Donald Trump sparked an active shooter scare at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, reported the Associated Press.
News of the incident last week spread quickly online and sent panicked shoppers fleeing the mall, but police cautioned right away on social media that the man appeared to be justified in drawing a weapon in self defense.
“The individual was wearing a hat in support of Donald Trump,” said Will Clark, chief of Wilkes-Barre Township police. “Apparently, the man told him to take the hat off, he refused. The individual threatened to assault him. The actor then took a swipe at the hat to knock it off his head. At that point, the victim backed up and drew his weapon and pointed it at the ground. The guy took off.”
The Trump supporter carried a valid concealed carry permit, police said, although the mall prohibits firearms inside.
Police said the two individuals were “complete strangers,” and investigators said the incident was clearly the result of a political disagreement.
“The actor was obviously not a proponent of Donald Trump,” Clark said.
No charges are expected against the Trump supporter, but police are still seeking the man who allegedly threatened to assault him.
