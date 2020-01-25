Trump supporter Steve Cortes loses it after Rick Wilson brings up war crimes prosecutions

The spokesperson for the “official” pro-Trump SuperPAC was admonished twice by an MSNBC anchor on Saturday night during a segment on impeachment that quickly went off the rails.
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was anchoring a Saturday night special titled, “the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.”
Her panel included Rick Wilson, the author of the bestselling 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever and Steve Cortes, the spokesperson for America First PAC.
Wilson explained why Republican senators refuse to stand up to Trump.
“These guys live in absolute abject terror of Donald Trump,” Wilson said. “They don’t want a primary, they don’t want Trump to tweet about them, they don’t want Trump’s crazy people to come out of the woodwork when he says ‘congressman so-and-so doesn’t support me enough.’ And they don’t want their lives to turn into a burning Trumpian hell.”
“He is a president who happens to be in the Oval Office right now, but he’s the first thug,” he argued. “This is not a guy who inspires love and inspiration, he inspires terror. And that’s working for them right now, that works for this White House, and the reason –”
At that point, Cortes interrupted to encourage Wilson to attend a Trump rally.
“Thanks, Steve,” Wilson replied. “If I want to do that, I’ll just watch Nuremberg videos.”
And that’s when things got heated.
Cortes had to be admonished by Reid to not shout over Wilson. Later in the segment, she lectured Cortes for complaining about Wilson’s characterizations while supporting Trump, who sent this tweet on Saturday morning.
Watch:
The number of confirmed deaths from a viral outbreak in China has risen to 54, with authorities in hard-hit Hubei province on Sunday reporting 13 more fatalities and 323 new cases.
The latest numbers from Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at 1,610, based on figures previously released by the central government.
President Xi Jinping warned Saturday that China faced a "grave situation" as authorities raced to contain a respiratory illness that has caused the widespread abandonment of Lunar New Year celebrations nationwide and overwhelmed health facilities in Hubei.
The state of California is offering to reimburse President Donald Trump for any abortions he's paid for in the state, but there's a catch.
On Friday, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a "notice of violation" against the state for mandating universal abortion coverage in health insurance plans sold in the state, which the administration claims is "unlawful discrimination."
“Once again, President Trump’s administration is delivering on his promise to protect human life and all Americans’ freedom of conscience,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received a coveted endorsement on Saturday evening when her 2020 bid was endorsed by the Des Moines Register newspaper.
"Who would make the best president at this point in the country’s history? At a time when the economic deck has become so stacked against working Americans that the gap between rich and poor is the highest in more than 50 years? At a time when a generation of war has stressed military families and sapped the treasury?" the newspaper asked. "The Des Moines Register editorial board endorses Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses as the best leader for these times."