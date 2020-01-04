Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump threatens to target 52 Iranian sites if any ‘American assets’ are hit in retaliation assassination of Suleimani

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran against retaliating for the assassination of Iranian Gov. Qassim Suleimani.

Trump said attacks could occur for attacks not just on Americans, but American assets.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters, Trump tweeted Saturday, after a day at one of his golf courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations,” Trump argued.

“Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have………targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Iran factions mobilizing to kick the United States out of Iraq

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Pro-Iran factions ramped up pressure on US installations across Iraq Saturday with missiles and warnings to Iraqi troops, after tens of thousands mourned an Iranian general killed in a US strike.

The killing of Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani in a precision drone strike on Baghdad early Friday was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Washington and Tehran, which had vowed "revenge."

In the first hints of a possible retaliatory response, two mortar rounds hit an area near the US embassy in Baghdad on Saturday, security sources told AFP.

Almost simultaneously, two rockets slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed, security sources said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump whines impeachment is a distraction from his job — after spending Saturday at his golf course

Published

38 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at his critics on Saturday after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.

"As hard as I work, & as successful as our Country has become with our Economy, our Military & everything else, it is ashame (sic) that the Democrats make us spend so much time & money on this ridiculous Impeachment Lite Hoax," Trump complained.

"I should be able to devote all of my time to the REAL USA!" he argued.

According to CNN's tally, by the end of 2019, Trump had "spent at least 252 days at a Trump golf club and 333 days at a Trump property as president."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson deploys the Royal Navy to the Persian Gulf after Trump’s assassination attack sparks fear of war

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Saturday that the United Kingdom was deploying two warships to the Persian Gulf to protect British-flagged ships.

“I have instructed preparations for HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to return to accompanying duties of Red Ensign Shipping,” Wallace said, according to CNN.

“The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens at this time.”

The actions came against a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East following President Donald Trump's decision to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani in Iraq.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image