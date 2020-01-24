Trump throws Twitter tantrum over his impeachment lawyers being bumped to Saturday — when no one will be watching

President Donald Trump complained that his lawyers were being “forced” — under rules set by the Republican majority — to deliver their impeachment trial defense on Saturday, when TV ratings were lowest.

The president is a television aficionado, and he griped that the trial schedule GOP senators agreed on was rigged against him.

“After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House,” Trump tweeted, “and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

ADVERTISEMENT